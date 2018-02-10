Convicted Pedophile Re-Elected As Fire Chief After Mayor’s Endorsement

A Pennsylvania town has re-elected a registered child molester, Roger Gilbert Jr., as the chief of its volunteer fire department.

A child molester named Roger Gilbert Jr., who was convicted of “involuntary deviate sexual intercourse” after sexually assaulting a minor, has been re-elected as the chief of a Pennsylvania town’s volunteer fire department.

In 2001, the 43-year-old was sentenced five to 10 years in prison after he forced a 4-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him. In 2010, he asserted he had “changed his life for the better” and joined the Spartansburg fire department as an unpaid volunteer.

“That was 20 years ago,” Gilbert said. “You know, the story you are telling kids is once you make mistake, you will be punished for the rest of your life. I’ve changed my life for the better. Every day I get up and try to do good.”

However, how is it safe a registered sex offender to be a fire chief, a position that will allow him to interact with distressed children in case of an emergency?

The mother of Gilbert’s young victim has raised concerns over his re-election.

“As fire chief, this man interacts with children,” the disappointed mother told The Corry Journal. “If you were in an accident, would you want this man working on your child?”

Several furious social media users took to internet to express their outrage.

“Why would he even be allowed to run!! In most states, a convicted felon can’t even Vote, let alone run for an office!! Sad time for Americans everywhere!!!” one Facebook user asked.

Because this is the guy you want to trust with cutting open your child's door and giving them mouth to mouth in an emergency. https://t.co/Z6E7heRQBv — Psychopomp Gecko (@PsychopompGecko) February 12, 2018

He should not be in a position of being around children, in vulnerable situations even. SMH



Mother of 4-year-old sex abuse victim blasts election of convicted molester as town's fire chiefhttps://t.co/uxAN1GCsP1 — GirlJockNerd (@girljocknerd) February 12, 2018

It’s a felony!! Who elects people convicted of serious crimes? Who allows them to run for office!? Only in Trumpland. Disgusting. https://t.co/28cSNlBNA2 — Melody Price 🇺🇸 (@Melody28043518) February 11, 2018

If you are a registered sex offender how does it work when you are a volunteer firefighter? This does seem to negate the significance of being on the registry. Convicted to forcing a 4yo to perform oral sex in 2001. https://t.co/6lco5tKAbN — Mrs. Goozman (@GlendaGoozman) February 11, 2018

While people are obviously livid over a pedophile being re-elected as the fire chief, Spartansburg Mayor Ann Louise Wagner seems to be supporting Gilbert.

Not only did Wagner endorse him, she also said she and the members of the fire department knew about Gilbert’s status as a sex offender.

The Mayor and the Fire Dept. is aware of the conviction and supports the election of the child molestar.



Not sure how any families can feel safe when local gov’t officials are interested in protecting a 4year old victim.



BTW - Big Time #Trump country!https://t.co/5tIPBJPEIB — John Toner (@jptoner50) February 11, 2018

“I support the fire department and their decision to have him as chief,” Wagner said. “The firemen have always elected their own officers and that’s how it’s always been done. We don’t question their decisions.”

Wagner also went after the victim's mother.

“I don’t know why she won’t drop this,” she reportedly said of the victim’s mother, who is not willing to tolerate this absurdity.

Not only is Wagner’s statement utterly disgusting, it also highlights how some people, particularly government officials, don’t seem to comprehend the severity of such crimes, which leads to even bigger problems.

