Roger Stone Wants ‘Hillbilly’ ‘Keebler Elf’ Jeff Sessions To Be Fired

Political consultant and informal Trump adviser, Roger Stone, called on President Donald Trump during the weekend to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Speaking at the right-wing rally, titled the “Mother of all Rallies,” Stone told Sessions to go “back to Alabama.”

“What the president needs to do today is very clear,” Stone said. “He should fire Jeff Sessions, send the Keebler elf, send the insubordinate hillbilly, back to Alabama.”

Trump has a well-documented hate-and-love relationship with Sessions. He has repeatedly blamed the attorney general for recusing himself from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Recently, he said Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein do not have sufficient control over the Justice Department, a claim that Session vehemently denies.

The president has also accused the Justice Department of being biased against him and told themto focus his attention on corruption by the Democrats. He also has expressed regret for choosing Sessions as the attorney general.

As for Stone’s “hillbilly” reference, this could pose a potential problem for Trump in the southern state. Bob Woodard has claimed in his new tell-all book that the president has mocked Sessions’ southern accent, called him a “dumb southerner” and claimed he was “mentally retarded” and a “traitor.”

The White House has denied Woodard’s allegations.

According to a report by the New York Times, Trump even spoke in an exaggerated southern accent to mock his ex-wife, Marla Maples’ mother and compared her relatives to some rube characters in the 1960s sitcom, “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

A few southern Republicans rose to defend the inappropriate name-calling.

“We’re a pretty smart bunch. ... I’m not gonna get into name calling because I don’t think you should be allowed to call names — including the president,” Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) told The Washington Post.

