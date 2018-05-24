Emails Show Roger Stone Asked WikiLeaks Founder For Dirt On Clinton

“Please ask Assange for any State or HRC e-mail from August 10 to August 30 — particularly on August 20, 2011,” Roger Stone wrote in a 2016 email.

Irony alert: Roger Stone is going to prison because of Hillary Clinton’s emails. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 24, 2018

President Donald Trump’s longtime confidante and former campaign advisor, Roger Stone, reportedly pestered a mutual acquaintance to ask WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for damaging information on then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the contentious 2016 election.

The emails obtained by The Wall Street Journal showed Stone, who once tweeted about having a “back channel” to Assange but later deleted it, contacted New York radio personality Randy Credico on Sept. 18, 2016 and asked him to contact the WikiLeaks founder, whom he had interviewed shortly before.

“Please ask Assange for any State or HRC e-mail from August 10 to August 30 – particularly on August 20, 2011,” the 65-year-old, who did not have a formal role in Trump campaign at the time, reportedly wrote.

As the report pointed out, Stone was seeking emails about the former secretary of states’ alleged role in disrupting a possible peace deal in Libya in 2011. However, he was met with disappointment when Credico told him to visit the WikiLeaks website for the hacked emails it had already published.

“Why do we assume WikiLeaks has released everything they have???” Stone responded.

When he wouldn’t back down, Credico reportedly told him the information he was after would likely be included in a “batch probably coming out in the next drop.”

“I can’t ask them favors every other day,” the radio host wrote to Stone in an email. “I asked one of his lawyers ... they have major legal headaches ... relax.”

However, Credico told the Wall Street Journal he never talked to Assange or passed along the message to his lawyers. He only said it because he got tired” of Stone “bothering” him.

Stone has had a long and controversial history with the WikiLeaks. However, it is important to mention he told the House Intelligence Committee last year he only “wanted confirmation” that Assange had information about Clinton – a statement which appears increasingly misleading in the light of the recently surfaced emails.

As the CNN pointed out, special counsel Robert Mueller, who is currently investigating if Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election, recently subpoenaed two of Stone's associates and has been probing his finances – including his tax returns.

Moreover, Credico was subpoenaed in November.

Meanwhile, Stone told the Wall Street Journal that Credico “provided nothing” to him – and neither did Assange.

“I never had possession or access to any Clinton emails or records,” he said.

In a recent appearance on NBC, Stone claimed Mueller’s team might “conjure up some extraneous crime pertaining to my business” and said the federal investigators were “terrorizing” his former colleagues.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Joe Raedle, Getty Images