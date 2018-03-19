Romanian Man, Declared Dead By Court, Claims He's Alive

“I am officially dead, although I'm alive. I have no income and because I am listed as dead, I can't do anything. I am a living ghost.”

ICYMI: 63 years old Constantin Reliu returns to his home country after 20 years to discove https://t.co/OybfTmUZKd pic.twitter.com/YojGSw9SuN — An Olodo (@UnilagOlodo) March 19, 2018

A Romanian man has been declared dead by a court despite of the fact that he is still alive.

Constantin Reliu, 63, moved to Turkey in 1993 reportedly to seek employment. He lived in the country for decades, however, in Jan. 2018 his documents expired and he was deported to Romania by the Turkish government.

He had planned to get his documents renewed in Romania and then return back to Turkey where he set up a small company. Unfortunately, fate had planned something else.

Over the years, Reliu had no contact with his wife and she presumed him dead. After waiting for her husband for years, she obtained an official death certificate for him in 2003.

As the official death certificate had been issued by the court, it made it difficult for Reliu to enter his own country because as per documents he was dead. He was detained and after an interrogation of about six hours he was finally allowed to enter Romania.

He then decided to take up his case in the court and appeal against the certificate. His wife explained in court that because she had not heard from him for years she thought her husband lost his life in an earthquake in turkey that killed hundreds of people.

However, Reliu argued that she wanted to obtain an official death certificate in order to annul the marriage and move on in her life.

He lost his case as the court dismissed his appeal and said he had filed it too late and there was nothing that can be done now.

“I am officially dead, although I'm alive. I have no income and because I am listed as dead, I can't do anything. I am a living ghost,” he said.

According to reports, the court’s ruling is final and another appeal can’t be filed.

Unfortunately, since Reliu doesn’t have an identity now, he can’t make a living in Turkey, Romania, or for that matter, any other country of the world.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits : Pixabay, Daniel_B_photos