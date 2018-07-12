Roy Moore Says Sacha Baron Cohen Duped Him, Vows To Defend US From Him

After admitting being duped, Moore, who is currently facing controversial sexual assault lawsuits and is apparently broke, threatened the comedian with legal action.

INBOX: Statement of Judge Roy Moore on Sasha Cohen’s CBS/Showtime series, Who is America? pic.twitter.com/uVBthwN6cQ — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 12, 2018

After former Alaska governor Sarah Palin revealed she was reportedly tricked into giving a mock interview to comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for his upcoming Showtime series, “Who Is America?” disgraced Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore also admitted being duped.

The failed senatorial candidate issued a statement and accused Cohen of engaging in “trickery, deception and dishonesty” and threatened him with legal action.

According to Moore, he was invited to receive an award in Washington D.C. for his support of Israel in “commemoration of her 70th anniversary as a nation.” He added that he eventually accepted the invitation and was paid the expenses but not for his appearance.

“I did not know Sacha Cohen or that a Showtime TV series was being planned to embarrass, humiliate, and mock not only Israel, but also religious conservatives such as Sarah Palin, Joe Walsh, and Dick Cheney,” he said in the statement.

After admitting he was fooled, Moore, who is currently facing controversial sexual assault lawsuits and is apparently broke, went ahead and threw the legal action threat.

“I am involved in several court cases presently to defend my honor and character against vicious false political attacks by liberals like Cohen. If Showtime airs a defamatory attack on my character, I may very well be involved in another,” he added.

And just towards the end, the Republican went a little far ahead and bizarrely compared his military service during the Vietnam War to defending the country from the comedian.

“As for Mr. Cohen, whose art is trickery, deception, and dishonesty, Alabama does not respect cowards who exhibit such traits! It’s been a long time since I fought for my country in Vietnam. I’m ready to defend her again!” he wrote.

It all started when Palin took to Facebook and said in a lengthy rant she was duped by Cohen who had “heavily disguised himself as a disabled US Veteran, fake wheelchair and all.” According to the former Alaska governor, she was hit by a barrage of sarcasm and snide comments from the “vet.”

Palin also said the production team deliberately dropped her and her daughter to the wrong Washington, D.C. airport after the interview so that they would miss their flight back to Alaska.

Although the comedian didn’t publicly respond to Palin’s rant, Cohen’s new and unrevealed character Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., PhD, responded to the claim by posting a letter on Twitter.

“Who Is America” is slated to premiere on July 15.

Read More Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Dressed Up As Disabled Vet To Dupe Palin

Banner / Thumbnail : Joe Raedle / Getty Images