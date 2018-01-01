Roy Moore Is Apparently Broke, Asks Facebook To Cover Legal Expenses

Apparently abandoned by his party after his humiliating defeat, Moore turns to Facebook for help.

Roy Moore, the disgraced Republican and former judge who lost an Alabama special election against Sen. Doug Jones, is asking followers to cover his legal expenses as he fights charges of child molestation.

Moore was accused by a number of women of pursuing romantic interests with them and/or unwanted advances toward them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Leigh Corfman, who alleged that the then 30-something Moore inappropriately touched her when she was a teenager, also accused him and his campaign of defaming her.

Even in the face of these damning allegations, Moore did not lose his candidacy in Alabama. Even as many Republican leaders condemned his candidacy, the Alabama top brass stuck by him.

In the wake of his defeat, Moore now claims that he has been left alone without the support system that propped him up, and accuses "leftist propaganda" of eroding that support. On Thursday, his Facebook campaign page posted the link to a fundraiser to cover legal expenses from "another vicious attack from lawyers in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco who have hired one of the biggest firms in Birmingham, Alabama."

"I have lawyers who want to help but they are not without cost and besides their fees, legal expenses could run over $100,000. I have had to establish a legal defense fund, anything you give will be appreciated," his message read.

It is pertinent to note that as chief justice for Alabama Supreme Court, Moore made $181,000 annually. In April last year, the former judge was OK’d for a six-figure pension of nearly $136,000.

Moore, who has denied the accusations of molestation against him, proclaimed that he has “no regrets!” adding that, “Together we fought the good fight, we finished our course and we have kept the faith. And we do not intend to quit! The future of our children and grandchildren is at stake.”

Moore’s message also tried to spin an investigation against him as an attack on American Christianity. Urging his readers to donate, Moore said, “Please send a generous gift today to the Roy Moore Legal Defense Fund to help me defeat, once and for all, those who would destroy America in order to usher in their anti-Christian ‘kingdom.’”

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: REUTERS/Marvin Gentry/File Photo