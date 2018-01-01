Alleged Child Molester Roy Moore Sues Sacha Baron Cohen For Defamation

Moore claimed his appearance on Baron Cohen’s show caused him and his wife "severe emotional distress and pain and financial damage."

Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America?” series, successfully pranked many notable American political figures, one of them was Roy Moore.

Now, the failed Alabama Senate candidate is suing Cohen for defamation.

Moore alleged the episode in which he was interviewed tarnished his “image” by asserting he is a pedophile and a sex offender. He filed a $95 million lawsuit in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

The former judge also claimed his appearance on Baron Cohen’s show caused him and his wife “severe emotional distress and pain and financial damage,” as they flew in to collect a made-up award for Moore’s support of Israel. He also alleged he had to face “widespread ridicule and humiliation” after his appearance on the show.

The “Who Is America?” featuring Moore’s interview has amassed over four million views on YouTube, in which Baron Cohen is disguised as an anti-terror expert Gen. Erran Morad.

Baron Cohen, in the interview, tells the former judge of a new discovery made by Israel: using seismic waves to detect tunnels through which Hamas could launch terrorist attacks. However, that was not the only the “technology” supposedly did. Baron Cohen then said they also created a device which could detect “pedophiles” after merely picking up on their scent.

“Morad” then proceeded using the device on Moore as a test, and voila, it immediately began beeping.

Moore had signed a released before participation in “Who Is America?” he says that condition is now void because it was obtained fraudulently.

Despite claiming he was defamed, it should be noted Moore has previously been accused of sexually assaulting minors, prior to his failed bid for senator.

Leigh Corfman alleged that Moore had sexually assaulted her when she was 14 years old.

Previously, even before the show had aired, Moore had issued a statement, conceding he had been pranked by Baron Cohen’s “trickery, deception and dishonesty.” At the time, he threatened the “Borat” actor with a lawsuit.

“I am involved in several court cases presently to defend my honor and character against vicious false political attacks by liberals like Cohen. If Showtime airs a defamatory attack on my character, I may very well be involved in another,” he said.

In that statement, Moore weirdly enough compared the lawsuit to his service in U.S. military.

“It’s been a long time since I fought for my country in Vietnam. I’m ready to defend her again!” Moore wrote.

