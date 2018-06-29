Rubio Seems More Outraged By The F-Word Than Mass Shootings

Following a mass shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, Sen. Marco Rubio seemed to be more upset about the media publishing the F-word than the shooting itself.

Among the many things someone could be upset over in the aftermath of a mass shooting, a person using profanity after having witnessed their friends and colleagues being killed should be pretty low on the list.

After the Annapolis Capital Gazette was gunned down on Thursday by a shooter who held a grudge with the paper, co-workers who survived the shooting were asked to provide their thoughts on the subject. Being in the media themselves, they likely understood the importance of giving their perspectives on the matter.

Journalist Selene San Felice, while speaking to Anderson Cooper on CNN on Thursday, put her feelings in stark terms, telling the host that she wanted to see change come about from the shooting. “I have heard that President Trump sent his prayers. I’m not trying to make this political, all right?” San Felice said.

Later on in the interview, San Felice added, “thanks for your prayers, but I couldn’t give a f*** about them if there’s nothing else.”

On Friday morning, Rubio had something to say about the use of the F-word in our media. It wasn’t clear if he was referring to San Felice’s words in particular, but it’s hard to suggest he meant something else, given that her words were recent and the news of the shooting was still on everyone’s minds.

Rubio tweeted, “the F word is now routinely used in news stories, tweets etc It’s not even F*** anymore. Who made that decision???”

If his words were directed toward San Felice and CNN, then they are tragically misplaced. San Felice was speaking her mind, and rightly pointing out that prayers, while well-intentioned, don’t do a lick of good to stop mass shootings.

More importantly, it’s worth pointing out that Rubio, as of this writing, has not issued out a comment on the shooting at all, aside from this possible criticism. That may be due in part to the $3 million that the National Rifle Association spent to help him win elections over the years, a big reason for lawmakers like himself to stay silent about mass shootings when they happen.

Our focus shouldn’t be on news organizations documenting the sincere outrage survivors of mass shootings have — instead, we should focus on ways to prevent future tragedies from happening. Rubio should be ashamed of his twisted commentary, and through that guilt he should question how he can possibly still believe he’s on the right side of the guns issue.