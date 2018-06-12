Rudy Giuliani Reportedly Had An Affair With The Wife Of An Ex-Marine

“We were all surprised because he is really getting on in years, and she was quite a bit younger than him. We were all like, ‘Hmmm.’”

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was already having a hard time trying to dismiss the allegations of extramarital affair aimed at his boss and longtime buddy President Donald Trump, is now facing similar accusations of his own.

Currently working as part of Trump’s legal team to put an end to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian collusion, Giuliani routinely makes headlines for his controversial remarks that appear to make things worse for the president instead of the opposite.

However, this time around, he is solely in news for something he might have done when he was still married to his wife of 15 years, Judith Nathan.

According to Page Six, the onetime Republican presidential candidate was having an affair with a hospital administrator from New Hampshire before Nathan filed for divorce in April. In fact, the divorce was reportedly filed mere five days after Giuliani was spotted at the Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa with 53-year-old Maria Rosa Ryan, who is apparently married to an ex-marine.

“We were all surprised because he is really getting on in years, and she was quite a bit younger than him. We were all like, ‘Hmmm,’” said a waitress at the resort who claimed to have served the couple dinner that night.

Meanwhile, the former federal prosecutor has denied the allegations.

“I do know Dr. Ryan. She is a friend of mine, so is her husband, Bob. She’s a PhD and a very, very fine woman,” Giuliani told the New York Post. Although he admitted he was at the New Hampshire resort with Ryan, he claimed they were accompanied by two of her colleagues.

“I was in effect separated by then,” Giuliani added. “I never spent the night with her. There’s no proof. There can’t be because we never did anything.”

Nathan, on the other hand, didn’t agree with her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s statement.

“My husband’s denial of the affair with the married Mrs. Ryan is as false as his claim that we were separated when he took up with her,” she told the publication.

Nathan married Giuliani in 2003 after his second wife, Donna Hanover, accused him of cheating on her. He married his first wife, Regina Peruggi – who was also his second cousin – in 1968.

