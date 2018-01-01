Rudy Giuliani Denies Trump Ever Called Him A Diaper-Wearing Baby

“Rudy, you’re a baby... They took your diaper off right there. You’re like a little baby that needed to be changed. When are you going to be a man?”

Ever since he has joined President Donald Trump’s legal team, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani appears to have done the commander-in-chief more harm than good.

From admitting “spygate” was a stunt meant to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe into the possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, to cheering the indictment of Russian officials in Mueller’s investigation, the Trump lawyer has continuously made headlines for his bombshell interviews and bizarre statements.

However, this time around, Giuliani is making headlines for allegedly being referred to as “a little baby” by none other than his boss, the president, over his handling of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape leak, in which Trump was caught bragging about using his stardom to sexually abuse women.

Renowned Watergate journalist Bob Woodward shared the anecdote in his new book on the Trump presidency, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” which made a grand entrance with astounding revelations about the chaotic Trump administration.

“Rudy, you’re a baby,” Trump told Giuliani at the time, according to the book. “I’ve never seen a worse defense of me in my life. They took your diaper off right there. You’re like a little baby that needed to be changed. When are you going to be a man?”

But Giuliani denied any of that ever happened. In fact, he had a completely different recollection of what had happened that day.

“The president stood up, said, ‘Mayor, you weren’t tough enough,’” Giuliani told CNN host Chris Cuomo during a recent interview. “And then he laughed and he said, ‘You did a great job. Thank you. Nobody could have done what you did.’”

He did not stop there.

“[Trump] called me over. He put his arm around me,” the former mayor continued. “He pulled me close and he whispered in my ear about how much courage I have. I won’t tell you exactly what he said. That’s exactly what happened, 100 percent.”

He also slammed Woodward for being someone “who will quote a scurrilous thing about a public figure and not ask for their version of it” – even though the incidents reported in the book echo shocking similarities to other books written about the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Trump, the White House and several top administration officials have denounced the upcoming book as “fiction” and “fabrication.”

“This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Banner / Thumbnail : Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Image