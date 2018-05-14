Rudy Giuliani Thinks There May Be An FBI Spy In The Trump Campaign

“What they did with Manafort, what they did with Michael Cohen, all the illegitimate things they’ve done — possibly placing a spy in the Trump campaign.”

Rudy Giuliani, who is now the attorney to President Donald Trump, is apparently also a conspiracy theorist who gives great credence to the “deep state” theory.

During a Wednesday interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Giuliani made an incredible accusation against the FBI, while they were discussing what he thinks are instances of FBI misconduct.

“What they did with Manafort, what they did with Michael Cohen, all the illegitimate things they’ve done — possibly placing a spy in the Trump campaign,” Giuliani said.

The former New York City mayor was referring to the raids on the homes of Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, with regards to Special Counsel Robert Mueller Russian investigation.

The FBI conducted an early morning raid on Manfort’s Virginia home last year and seized various records, including his tax and foreign banking documents.

In April, FBI agents got a search warrant to raid Michael Cohen’s home and office. They left with his documents, financial records, electronic devices, attorney-client communication, which included conversations between Trump and Cohen.

“All these things are areas where indictments have been dismissed because of government misconduct,” Giuliani said. “I do not understand what Bob was thinking of, hiring these people,” he added, referring to special counsel Mueller.

The president has repeatedly criticized Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and called for it to end on various occasions.

In Ingraham’s interview, Giuliani also doubled down on this sentiment.

This theory isn’t a new one. Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh claimed that the Russia investigation was a “set up” from the very beginning.

“Now, the important thing to remember here is that [George] Papadopoulos was a peripheral member of the Trump campaign. He didn’t know anything officially. He wasn’t close enough to anybody to know anything. He’s 24, 25 years old, whatever, but he never had day-to-day contact with Trump. He didn’t have day-to-day contact with the Trump campaign foreign policy team, none of that. He was targeted because he was a young, eager beaver. He was targeted and he was set up and he was entrapped,” Limbaugh said.

