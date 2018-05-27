Watch Yankees Fans Loudly Boo Rudy Giuliani On His 74th Birthday

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani got loudly booed by the Yankees crowd in his own hometown on his 74th birthday, no less.

After hours and hours of poorly thought interviews and making things even harder for his boss, President Donald Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani probably thought he deserved a day off to quietly enjoy a baseball game in his own hometown on his 74th birthday, which also coincided with the Memorial Day.

Giuliani, who is currently working as part of Trump’s legal team to put an end to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian collusion, was gearing to watch New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros at the Yankee Stadium with his son when the PA announcer noted his presence and decided to give him a birthday shout out.

Generally, people are greeted with wishes or applause on their birthdays. Giuliani, however, didn’t appear to have too many fans in the stands and was immediately greeted with loud thunderous boos that swept over the entire Bronx stadium.

Given that Giuliani served as mayor for this very city from 1994 to 2001, it must not have been a pleasant feeling.

At Yankee stadium: “The Yankees wish a happy birthday to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”



Thunderous boos rained across the stadium. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) May 28, 2018

I’ve never seen two guys in my lifetime that are so disliked in their own hometown. Truly remarkable. #Basta https://t.co/05NFhswf8X — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 28, 2018

I would get season tickets to Yankee Stadium if they hosted an official event dedicated to booing Rudy Giuliani — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) May 28, 2018

Yankee Stadium just wished Mayor Giuliani happy birthday on centerfield board ... crowd booed ... hard. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) May 28, 2018

The Yankees are doing birthday shout-outs on the video board between innings. They wished a happy birthday to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Let's just say he didn't have many fans in the crowd today. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) May 28, 2018

Hopefully, booing Giuliani took away some of the sting for the Yankees fans as their team lost the game to Houston Astros by 5-1.

The newest member of Trump’s legal team has continuously been headlines for making things difficult for the president and pretty much everyone else who is being investigated as part of Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

For instance, in his very first TV appearance after taking the position, Giuliani pretty much contradicted Trump by saying the president had repaid his beleaguered personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 payment he reportedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with the real estate mogul back in 2006.

In another interview with Huff Post, Giuliani initially said there was no collusion when he was asked why Trump repeatedly cited WikiLeaks and emails allegedly stolen by Russia to turn the polls in favor of then-candidate Trump.

However, he then completely changed his stance.

“OK, and if it is, it isn’t illegal... It was sort of like a gift,” he said. “And you’re not involved in the illegality of getting it.”

Just recently, Giuliani admitted the Trump administration was trying to discredit the federal Russian investigation and that the so-called “spygate” was nothing but a public stunt to hurt Mueller’s credibility.

Read More Giuliani Admits ‘Spygate’ Is A Stunt Meant To Discredit Mueller Probe

Banner / Thumbnail : Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters