Giuliani Joins Trump’s Legal Team To Help End Mueller Probe

Giuliani said he was the right man for the job because he has known the special counsel from his days at the Justice Department.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be the newest member of President Donald Trump's flailing legal team.

The announcement was made by Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow. Giuliani, however, made it clear his role on the team will be “limited.”

In an interview with CNN, Giuliani explained his main focus will be dealing Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Russian investigation. He hopes to conclude the investigation in the coming months.

“It needs a little push,” said the former New York mayor.

Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election with Trump already denying any collusion.

The president recently exploded on Mueller in a Twitter rant where he claimed the investigation “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT” and the reason for the deteriorating relationship with Russia.

Giuliani was clear to mention the reason for his hiring was not because Trump’s current legal team is lacking in any aspect. He praised the team and said sometimes a fresh perspective helps. But he's coming on at a time when Trump's lawyers are quitting and prospective attorneys are refusing to sign on with the team.

Giuliani maintained he was the right man for the job because he has known the special counsel from his days at the Justice Department. He also worked with Mueller when he was director of the FBI and Giuliani was New York’s mayor.

The former mayor said he was going to get whatever Mueller requires for the rest of the investigation and he would try to provide whatever is asked of him quickly so the investigation could be completed as soon as possible.

Giuliani dismissed claims the president was planning on firing Mueller. He said the president would never carry out such a move because he knows it would be “counterproductive.”

He claimed firing Mueller would prolong the investigation, which is not what the president wants. He also praised Mueller as fair, claiming, “Bob is the best we can do.”

Prior to Giuliani's arrival, Trump’s legal team has faced difficulties in recruiting lawyers. After lawyer John Dowd left the legal team, five law firms reportedly turned down the offer of representing the president, despite claims "many lawyers" wanted to represent him.

A CNN report highlighted plausible reasons for the president’s difficulty in finding a lawyer. Experts claimed Trump seemed like a tough client who does not pay heed to his lawyers' advice and some may fear potential conflict of interests, thus avoiding the job altogether.

A CNN source claimed Giuliani’s appointment was to fill the gap left by the departure of Dowd.

"John Dowd left abruptly and put Sekulow in a hole. He needs white-collar support," the source said.

Giuliani’s law firm confirmed he would be taking leave “to handle matters unrelated to the firm” for an “unspecified period of time.”

Sekulow praised Giuliani for being a great friend to the president “for a long time.” The former New York mayor was a staunch supporter of Trump’s 2016 presidential bid.

"I am announcing today that former New York City Mayor and United States attorney for the Southern District of New York Rudy Giuliani is joining the President's personal legal team," Sekulow said in a statement.

Sekulow also included Giuliani’s statement while announcing his addition to the legal team. According to him, Giuliani said he felt honored to be “a part of such an important legal team, and I look forward to not only working with the President but with Jay, Ty and their colleagues," a reference to White House special counsel Ty Cobb.

Jane Serene Raskin and Marty Raskin, lawyers from a white-collar Florida firm, will also join Trump’s legal team in addition to Giuliani.

Thumbnail/Banner: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst