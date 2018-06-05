Giuliani: Kim Jong Un Begged Trump 'On His Knees' To Revive Summit

“Kim Jong Un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in.”

Former New York Mayor and Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed North Korean despot Kim Jong Un begged President Donald Trump to reschedule the high-stakes summit after the U.S. president canceled it, citing “tremendous anger” from North Korea.

“Kim Jong Un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in,” Giuliani told a business conference in Tel Aviv.

In another interview, when asked if such comments may not be wise with the summit scheduled in the coming days, Giuliani remained adamant, saying Kim must understand the U.S. are in the stronger position going into this summit.

“It is pointing out that the president is the stronger figure,” Giuliani said. “And you’re not going to have useful negotiations unless he accepts that.”

The threatening tone of the comments by Giuliani reflected those of Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton and Vice President Mike Pence, both of whom threatened Kim might face the same fate as Moammar Gadhafi in Libya if he refuses to give up all his nuclear weapons.

Gadhafi was killed by NATO-backed forces in during the Libyan civil war, mere years after he agreed to give up his nuclear weapons. These statements, forced a blistering reply from North Korean officials, with vice minister in the North Korean Foreign Ministry Choe Son Hui calling Pence a “political dummy” and ultimately resulting in Trump canceling the summit.

Giuliani said the response from North Korea, left Trump no option but to call it off. “President Trump didn’t take that. What he did was he called off the summit,” Giuliani said.

He said Trump calling off the summit, is what prompted Kim to change his stance and ask for rescheduling the meeting to discuss denuclearization, which has been in the news for months.

“That’s what I mean by begging for it,” Giuliani said. He also added that this was his personal opinion on the summit and not part of the US foreign policy.

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Giuliani has constantly been in the news, with one controversial statement after another. Maybe he should tread lightly when it comes to the summit, considering North Korea isn’t exactly known for its tolerance. Any unnecessary comment may jeopardize the summit that Trump has long hailed as an opportunity for world peace.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Leah Millis