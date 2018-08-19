Rudy Giuliani’s Shocking Claim: ‘Truth Isn’t The Truth’

“Mr. Mayor, do you realize... this is going to become a bad meme,” said NBC’s Todd, clearly perplexed by Giuliani’s stunning claim.

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tells Chuck Todd that he doesn’t want President Trump to be caught in a perjury trap by speaking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. #MTP #IfItsSunday



Giuliani: “Truth isn’t truth" pic.twitter.com/U5uErcLIJn — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 19, 2018

Former New York mayor and President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been giving bombshell interviews — one after the other.

But he may have surpassed them all with his latest claim: “Truth isn’t the truth.”

Mind boggling.

In an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd, Giuliani said he is concerned about Trump sitting to do an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller because he may fall into a “perjury trap” with regards to the Russian investigation into the 2016 presidential elections.

The former New York mayor said critics claiming Trump should not worry about doing the interview if he is telling the truth are “silly.”

“Look, I’m not going to be rushed into having [Trump] testify so that he gets trapped into perjury,” Giuliani told Todd. “When you tell me that... he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry. Well, that’s so silly, because it’s somebody’s version of the truth ― not the truth.”

Todd interjected, “Truth is truth.”

To which, Giuliani came up with the most astonishing of replies:

“No it isn’t! Truth isn’t truth!” He responded. “The president of the United States says, ‘I didn’t ―’”

“Mr. Mayor, do you realize... this is going to become a bad meme,” Todd interrupted.

Trump has reportedly pressed his legal team on having the interview with Mueller, despite aversion from his lawyers.

The POTUS’ attorney thinks he may incriminate himself if he sits down for the interview, specifically about the infamous February 2017 meeting with former FBI Director James Comey about giving former national security adviser Michael Flynn “a break.” Giuliani said he was worried Mueller could claim the president lied under oath about the said meeting.

“Trump says, ‘I didn’t tell him.’ And the other guy says that he did say it,” Giuliani said. “Which is the truth?”

Giuliani’s statement clearly indicates he doesn’t understand the concept of an “investigation” — that is Trump’s remarks would be “investigated” and if he is speaking the truth, he will have nothing to fear.

After all, there can only be one version of truth. Not according to Giuliani though.

Twitter users, however, took it upon themselves to school Giuliani about what actually truth means. Many also talked of the danger of the former New York mayor undermining the value of truth.

"Truth isn't Truth" - It is as if Rudy Giuliani revels in writing the book titles for the historians of the future who will have to try to make sense of this President and all that is transpiring under his Administration. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 19, 2018

Don’t ever let Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani or the GOP tell you that the TRUTH doesn’t matter. The reason they spend so much time attacking the FBI, Media and Mueller probe is because the TRUTH is exposing their corruption and can send them to jail. #TheTruthMatters #VoteForTruth — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) August 19, 2018

Today, Giuliani added to Orwell’s liturgy:



War is Peace.



Slavery is Freedom.



Ignorance is Strength.



Truth isn’t Truth. https://t.co/3M0q3Unlmp — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 19, 2018

Destroying the concept of objective truth is both a general principle for autocrats and a legal defense strategy. Trump needs both. https://t.co/KUl4PlDlEC — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) August 19, 2018

The statement by Rudy Giuliani that "truth isn't truth" is another step towards authoritarianism. It also reminds us of Nixon's defense that "when the president does it, that means it is not illegal."



Does this make you angry? Scared? If so, vote this Nov & get others to vote. https://t.co/gz9ixcYxVC — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 19, 2018

“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”



— George Orwell



“Truth is not truth.”



— Rudy Giuliani — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 19, 2018

TRUMP: " Just remember: What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening."



Rudy Giuliani TODAY "truth isn't truth" pic.twitter.com/oPirzBHN4m — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) August 19, 2018

Dear Rudy Giuliani - Truth is Truth. Lies are lies. And stupid is stupid.#SundayFunday — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) August 19, 2018

During the same interview, Giuliani repeated the admission that another infamous meeting, the 2016 Trump Tower meeting, was actually to get “dirt” on then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Trump legal team had to go through “many versions of truth,” in order to finally admit what the meeting was about. They initially claimed the meeting was about Russian children adoption. Later, there was added debate on whether or not Trump dictated the Trump Tower meeting statement; after various claims, it was revealed that he did.

“The meeting was originally for the purpose of getting information about Clinton,” Giuliani told NBC. “That was the original intention of the meeting. It turned out to be a meeting about another subject and it was not pursued at all.”

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images