Rudy Giuliani Demands Mueller Probe Be Suspended ‘Tomorrow’

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Fox News talking head Sean Hannity that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe should be suspended “tomorrow” and named a list of people he thinks should be in jail.

Giuliani said it’s time the Mueller probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election be wrapped up and said a recent Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General report showed biases in the FBI. Holding up a copy of the 500-page report, Giuliani criticized the behavior of former FBI officials, including ex-director James Comey and FBI agent Peter Strzok.

“We now have an investigation that in the words of President Donald Trump, has been a fix, a frame up and a witch hand. It was led by Peter Strzok, who, it is disgraceful and even for the present director of the FBI, to have him there tomorrow, it would be disgraceful. Every FBI agent should demand that that man be fired and tomorrow, Mueller should suspend his investigation, and he should go see Rod Rosenstein, who created him, and the deputy attorney general and Attorney General Sessions, who should now step up big time to save his department,” the former New York City mayor told Hannity on Thursday.

Strzok was one of the lead investigators during the probe into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s alleged use of private email server. He also worked with Mueller’s team investigating potential links between Russia and the Trump campaign, before he was fired for sending inappropriate messages to an FBI lawyer.

The DOJ report pointed to the text messages Strzok sent to Lawyer Lisa Page, whom he was dating at the time, indicated “a biased state of mind.”

“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Page asked Strzok on her work phone.

“No, he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok replied back.

Page was fired from working with the FBI and Strzok was reassigned from the Russia probe in July once the messages were discovered. The report also highlighted the fact the messages were only meant to soothe Page generally and were not proof enough that Strzok planned to tamper with the probe.

However, Giuliani thinks otherwise.

He said the messages indicted to a clear fault in the special counsel’s probe and called on it to be suspended.

“Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions have a chance to redeem themselves, and that chance comes about tomorrow,” he told Hannity. “It doesn’t go beyond tomorrow. Tomorrow, Mueller should be suspended and honest people should be brought in, impartial people to investigate these people like Peter Strzok.”

“Strzok should be in jail by the end of next week,” he ended.

If Giuliani’s suggestion is implemented, it would start the biggest clash of Trump’s presidency. The president has been warned, by both senior Democrats and Republicans, if his administration fired Mueller, it would start the groundwork for Trump’s impeachment.

