Rudy Giuliani Switches Gears, Says Trump Should Do Mueller Interview

The attorney had previously opposed the idea of letting Trump sit down with the special counsel’s team for an interview.

Former New York City mayor and the latest addition to President Donald Trump’s legal team, Rudy Giuliani, has been in the spotlight lately for his poorly thought-out interviews.

The attorney, who at first said he opposed the idea of letting Trump speak to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, now believes the president should do the interview.

In a complete reversal, Giuliani said he “would prefer” that Trump sits down for an interview with Mueller’s team and also said a decision on the interview would be made “in the next couple of weeks.”

“I guess I’d rather do the interview. It gets it over with. It makes my client happy. The safe course you hear every lawyer say is don’t do the interview, and that’s easy to say in the abstract. That’s much harder when you have a client who is the president of the United States and wants to be interviewed,” he said.

Giuliani also said the president can’t decide if he should do the interview or not.

“There have been a few days where he says, ‘Maybe you guys are right.’ Then he goes right back to, ‘Why shouldn’t I?’” added the attorney.

The new comments by the former mayor regarding the interview come merely days after he told The Wall Street Journal he currently opposes the idea of Trump sitting down with the special counsel’s team for an interview.

“If they said you have to do it now, the answer would have to be no,” he said.

He had also raised concerns that Trump would become a target as a result of the interview.

“They may have a different version of the truth than we do,” said Giuliani.

The attorney also suggested in a CNN interview that the interview shouldn’t take place until and unless the special counsel hands in information about an alleged secret FBI source who gathered information by talking to Trump’s aides about alleged Russia ties.

In March 2018, Mueller reportedly met with Trump’s lawyers and requested them to arrange an interview with the president. During the meeting, he also described Trump as a subject of his investigation in the probe.

Trump’s lawyers are reportedly worried he won’t be able to keep his facts straight, given his well-documented habit of lying and exaggerating things to an extreme, which could very well lead to perjury — the last thing the administration needs right now.

At least four sources familiar with the matter revealed Trump’s former chief defense lawyer, John Dowd, was among those advising the president against sitting down with the special counsel. However, he resigned in March 2018 over disagreements with Trump.

Giuliani, however, reportedly held a meeting with Mueller in order to be sure the special counsel and his team would be “truly objective” during the meeting but the fate or date of the interview remained undecided.

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Joshua Roberts