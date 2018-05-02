© Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Giuliani: Trump Reimbursed Cohen For $130K Payment To Stormy Daniels

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“That money was not campaign money,” Rudy Giuliani said. “Funneled it through the law firm, and the President repaid him.”

Rudy Giuliani

President Donald Trump’s new lawyer and old pal, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, appears to have made things worse for the former reality TV star.

Remember when the commander-in-chief finally broke his silence on the allegations that his longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 in hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels who claimed she had an affair with the commander-in-chief shortly after he married his third wife and current first lady, Melania Trump.

At the time, the president claim he knew nothing about it.

“You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael,” he had told the reporters aboard Air Force One.

 

Well, Giuliani pretty much contradicted his new boss during an off-the-rails interview with another Trump crony, Sean Hannity, on Fox News.

In his TV appearance since taking the job in Trump’s legal time, Giuliani attempted to deny there were any campaign funds violations by saying the president repaid Cohen for the $130,000 payment he reportedly made to Daniels.

“That money was not campaign money, sorry,” Giuliani told Hannity, inadvertently digging a deeper whole for the real estate mogul. “I'm giving you a fact now that you don't know. It's not campaign money. No campaign finance violation.”

When the host, who also reportedly happens to be one of Cohen’s three clients, asked if the money was “funneled” through “the law firm,” Giuliani replied: “Funneled it through the law firm, and the President repaid him.”

 

Just to recap the whole situation here, Cohen reportedly established a shell company to buy the adult actress’ silence about the alleged affair. He later claimed he had Daniels out of his own pocket by securing a loan and said he no one – neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump election campaign – had reimbursed him for it, playing it off as a matter that had nothing to do with the president. Then, Trump himself went on-the-record claiming he knew nothing about the alleged transaction.

Of course, this was all before Daniels – real name Stephanie Clifford – filed a lawsuit against Trump and Cohen, claiming a non-disclosure she signed was void because the commander-in-chief never signed it.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti soon took to Twitter to highlight what Giuliani’s statement actually meant.

 

 

Unsurprisingly, social media users also had a lot to say about Giuliani’s unexpected revelation as well.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Well, some mysteries just solve themselves, don’t they?

Read More
Rudy Giuliani Thinks Fat-Shaming Is Funny — It's Not

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Tags:
donald trump micahel cohen news president donald trump rudy giuliani sean hannity stormy daniels trump administration trump affair trump campaign trump lawyer trump team
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.