Giuliani: Trump Reimbursed Cohen For $130K Payment To Stormy Daniels

“That money was not campaign money,” Rudy Giuliani said. “Funneled it through the law firm, and the President repaid him.”

President Donald Trump’s new lawyer and old pal, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, appears to have made things worse for the former reality TV star.

Remember when the commander-in-chief finally broke his silence on the allegations that his longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 in hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels who claimed she had an affair with the commander-in-chief shortly after he married his third wife and current first lady, Melania Trump.

At the time, the president claim he knew nothing about it.

“You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael,” he had told the reporters aboard Air Force One.

Well, Giuliani pretty much contradicted his new boss during an off-the-rails interview with another Trump crony, Sean Hannity, on Fox News.

In his TV appearance since taking the job in Trump’s legal time, Giuliani attempted to deny there were any campaign funds violations by saying the president repaid Cohen for the $130,000 payment he reportedly made to Daniels.

“That money was not campaign money, sorry,” Giuliani told Hannity, inadvertently digging a deeper whole for the real estate mogul. “I'm giving you a fact now that you don't know. It's not campaign money. No campaign finance violation.”

When the host, who also reportedly happens to be one of Cohen’s three clients, asked if the money was “funneled” through “the law firm,” Giuliani replied: “Funneled it through the law firm, and the President repaid him.”

2/2. ...by what we have now learned. Mr. Trump stood on AF1 and blatantly lied. This followed the lies told by others close to him, including Mr. Cohen. This should never be acceptable in our America. We will not rest until justice is served. #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 3, 2018

Just to recap the whole situation here, Cohen reportedly established a shell company to buy the adult actress’ silence about the alleged affair. He later claimed he had Daniels out of his own pocket by securing a loan and said he no one – neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump election campaign – had reimbursed him for it, playing it off as a matter that had nothing to do with the president. Then, Trump himself went on-the-record claiming he knew nothing about the alleged transaction.

Of course, this was all before Daniels – real name Stephanie Clifford – filed a lawsuit against Trump and Cohen, claiming a non-disclosure she signed was void because the commander-in-chief never signed it.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti soon took to Twitter to highlight what Giuliani’s statement actually meant.

1/2. We predicted months ago that it would be proven that the American people had been lied to as to the $130k payment and what Mr. Trump knew, when he knew it and what he did in connection with it. Every American, regardless of their politics, should be outraged... — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 3, 2018

2/2. ...by what we have now learned. Mr. Trump stood on AF1 and blatantly lied. This followed the lies told by others close to him, including Mr. Cohen. This should never be acceptable in our America. We will not rest until justice is served. #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 3, 2018

Unsurprisingly, social media users also had a lot to say about Giuliani’s unexpected revelation as well.

the only surprising part about Rudy Giuliani saying Trump repaid Michael Cohen the $130,000 he gave Stormy Daniels is that Trump repaid a debt — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) May 3, 2018

Rudy Giuliani just admitted that Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen for the 130K he paid to Stormy Daniels. “Funneled through a law firm and the President repaid it.” That’s a huge campaign finance violation because cheating on your pregnant wife with a porn star affects the polls. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 3, 2018

Never thought I’d ever want Rudy Giuliani to keep talking. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) May 3, 2018

FBI: "Mr President, did you know about the $130000 payment to Stormy Daniels?"

Trump: "NO"

Rudy Giuliani: "They funneled the $130,000 payment through a law firm, and the president repaid it"



Maybe this is what Giuliani meant by ending the Mueller probe in 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/AcbetKZUFs — Kanisha J (@KaniJJackson) May 3, 2018

If Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump just did a few more interviews on Fox News, we could have this whole impeachment wrapped up by Monday. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 3, 2018

Rudy Giuliani is behaving exactly like I do when I’m drunk with a secret. — Brooke Rogers ?? (@bkerogers) May 3, 2018

Rudy Giuliani is the Tami Lahren of lawyers. — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 3, 2018

I’ve spent every day of the past two years of my life trying to expose Donald Trump’s crimes, and now Rudy Giuliani just confessed to Trump’s guilt on live national television. He just... blurted it out. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 3, 2018

New plan for Bob Mueller



Just let Donald Trump do Fox&Friends and Rudy Giuliani do Hannity.



You won't need to subpoena anyone. — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) May 3, 2018

Well, some mysteries just solve themselves, don’t they?

