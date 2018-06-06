Giuliani: Stormy Daniels Is Not Credible Because She ‘Sells Her Body’

“The business you're in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight. Explain to me how she could be damaged… She has no reputation.”

Rudy Giuliani may be at a conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, but that didn’t stop him from once again putting his foot in his mouth over matters all the way on the other side of the world.

CNN reported that the Trump lawyer, in a bizarre and misogynistic rant, labeled women who worked in the sex industry, like Stormy Daniels, had no credibility because they sell their bodies.

Giuliani was speaking at the “Globes” Capital Market conference when he claimed Melania Trump “believes her husband” because she is a “beautiful” and “classy” woman — and Daniels is apparently not.

“She believes in her husband, she knows it’s not true,” said Giuliani of the first lady. “I don’t even think there is a slight suspicion it may be true, excuse me, when you look at Stormy Daniels…Yes I respect porn stars. Don't you respect porn stars? Or do you think that porn stars desecrate women? … But I'm sorry I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation.”

“So Stormy, you want to bring a case, let me cross examine you,” Giuliani added. “Because the business you're in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight. And secondly, explain to me how she could be damaged. I mean, she has no reputation. If you're going to sell your body for money, you just don't have a reputation.”

What Giuliani suggested is so far removed from reality that it’s ridiculous. Daniels has made no bones about the fact she works in the pornography industry, she has passed a lie detector test with flying colors and even besides that, her line of work should have no bearing on her ability to tell the truth as a woman.

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti has hit back at Giuliani, calling the Trump lawyer “an absolute pig” for his misogynistic views.

“His comments are piggish, they’re outrageous, especially in today’s day and age and he should be fired immediately by the president,” Avenatti asserted.

In a tweet, Daniels’ lawyer also referenced the fact that Trump had no problems with Daniels when he had a one-time extra-marital affair with Daniels in 2006, at a time when his own wife was pregnant with their son.

Mr. Giuliani is a misogynist. His most recent comments regarding my client, who passed a lie detector test and who the American people believe, are disgusting and a disgrace. His client Mr. Trump didn’t seem to have any “moral” issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 6, 2018

Trump has repeatedly denied such a thing happened and his attorney, Michael Cohen, has rejected the notion on the president’s behalf.

However, Giuliani seems to be making a career of landing himself in hot water over his words. In May, the former New York mayor admitted on air that Trump reimbursed Cohen for paying $130,000 to Daniels in hush money – a stunning confession and a direct contradiction to the president who had already insisted on national TV he had no knowledge of such a transaction.

Less than a week ago, Giuliani also called Avenatti a “pimp” in an interview with Business Insider.

“I don't get involved with pimps,” Giuliani said of Daniels’ lawyer in May. “The media loves to give him room because he makes these roundabout charges and they turn out to mean nothing. I think he's going to get himself in serious trouble.”

Avenatti’s restrained response against Giuliani is testament to his strong self-control, in light of such remarks.

It doesn’t look like Giuliani’s streak of making gaffe after gaffe will end any time soon. Hopefully, as Avenatti said, America is not so far gone that it would choose Rudy Giuliani of all people to be the police who is going to decide what kind of women deserve respect. Woever Stormy Daniels is, at least she didn’t get booed by hundreds of people on her birthday.

