Giuliani Was Feigning When He Said Mueller Probe Should Be Suspended

“That’s what I’m supposed to do. What am I supposed to say? That they should investigate him forever? Sorry, I’m not a sucker.”

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he was just putting on a show last week when he called for the Justice Department to suspend Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation by the next day.

The former New York City mayor criticized former FBI director James Comey and former FBI agent Peter Strzok during Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show on Thursday in response to the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General report. He also said Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should “redeem themselves” by suspending Mueller “tomorrow.”

However, on Monday, the Trump lawyer, who has consistently put his foot in his mouth since he got the job, said he did not expect anyone would carry out the suspension.

“I didn’t think it would,” he told Politico, “but I still think it should be.”

Giuliani’s frequent botched attempts at defending President Donald Trump on matters of politics and policies have generated controversy in recent months. Trump said last month Giuliani needs to “get his facts straight” after the former mayor said the president compensated his long-time personal lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He also recently lied about how Melania Trump “believes in her husband” and knows his reported affair with Daniels is not true. The first lady’s spokesperson later told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, “I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani.”

It seems like Giuliani has yet to learn his lesson and stop bluffing.

Bannre / Thumbnail : Reuters