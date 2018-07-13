Giuliani Thinks Mueller Indictments Are ‘Good News’ For Trump

Rudy Giuliani cheered the indictment of Russian officials in Mueller’s investigation, arguing it exonerates Trump.

The indictments Rod Rosenstein announced are good news for all Americans. The Russians are nailed. No Americans are involved. Time for Mueller to end this pursuit of the President and say President Trump is completely innocent. — Mayor Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 13, 2018

As President Donald Trump made his first official visit to the United Kingdom, special counsel Robert Mueller delivered a sensational indictment that accused the Russian intelligence officers of a deeply penetrating attack on American democracy.

With the president busy meeting the queen, his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, took it upon himself to break the Twitter silence following Mueller’s revelations.

“The indictments Rod Rosenstein announced are good news for all Americans,” Giuliani said. “The Russians are nailed. No Americans are involved. Time for Mueller to end this pursuit of the President and say President Trump is completely innocent.”

The Department of Justice indicted Russian officials of hacking the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s campaign. It also included charges of conspiracy, money laundering and attempting to hack into government agencies and election boards.

But, what did Giuliani’s extrapolated from all of this? That it is time for Mueller to pronounce Trump innocent.

Since the beginning, Giuliani has relentlessly tried to discredit Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt” and riddled by bias. But his recent post indicated the latest strategy of Trump officials where they are apparently using these announcements as a good reason to end the investigation on Russian collusion and it’s interference in the 2016 elections.

However, things are not that simple as the POTUS’s allies are making them out to be.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, while announcing the indictments, made it very clear the investigations were far from over.

“I want to caution you, the people who speculate about federal investigations usually do not know all of the relevant facts,” he said.

Also, apparently, the president’s lawyer picked the part of Rosenstein’s statements which suited his purpose.

For instance, when Rosenstein said no Americans were involved, he meant those mentioned in the indictments did not appear to be aware they were communicating with officials from Russia.

“The conspirators corresponded with several Americans during the course of the conspiracy through the internet,” Rosenstein said. “There’s no allegation in this indictment that the Americans knew they were corresponding with Russian intelligence officers.”

Social media users also took to Twitter to correct Giuliani for his apparent lack of understanding.

Rosenstein didn’t say “no Americans are involved.” What he said is this particular indictment doesn’t make such an allegation and that the Mueller investigation into that question is ongoing. https://t.co/6hxmWVA2pn — SahilKapur (@sahilkapur) July 13, 2018

Yet again, Trump Team uses Rosensteins's announcement to mislead about what he said. He didn't say Americans were all innocent. Just none charged here. https://t.co/btQRVTMvCj — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 13, 2018

The indictment alleges that on the day the president asked Russia to find her emails, Russian government hackers tried to break into Clinton's personal email server for the first time https://t.co/TOP7SFsUsh — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) July 13, 2018

Regardless, the White House also echoed Giuliani’s statement.

“Today’s charges include no allegation of knowing involvement by anyone in the campaign that the alleged hacking affected the election result. This is consistent with what we have been saying all along,” it said.

The glaring absence of any condemnation of Russia's action by the White House and Trump, despite accusations of a staggeringly broad election-meddling operation in 2016, makes the entire situation even more bizarre.

