Giuliani Admits ‘Spygate’ Is A Stunt Meant To Discredit Mueller Probe

The newest member of President Donald Trump’s legal team continues to make things difficult for him and pretty much everyone else who is being investigated as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a longtime Trump buddy currently playing the role of his attorney, appears to be (inadvertently?) doing everything in his power to make his boss look as guilty as possible.

For instance, in his very first TV appearance after taking the position, Giuliani pretty much contradicted Trump by saying the president had repaid his beleaguered personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 payment he reportedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with the real estate mogul back in 2006.

In a recent interview with Huffington Post, Giuliani initially said there was no collusion when he was asked why Trump repeatedly cited WikiLeaks and emails allegedly stolen by Russia to turn the polls in favor of then-candidate Trump.

However, he then completely changed his stance.

“OK, and if it is, it isn’t illegal... It was sort of like a gift,” he said. “And you’re not involved in the illegality of getting it.”

Now, Giuliani is once again making headlines for yet another poorly thought interview where he admitted the Trump administration was trying to discredit the federal Russian investigation and that the so-called “spygate” was nothing but a public stunt to hurt Mueller’s credibility.

Speaking to CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash, the former NY mayor said the special counsel has been giving White House the material to undermine the probe.

“They're giving us the material to do it. Of course, we have to do it in defending the president,” he said. “To a large extent, remember Dana, what we're doing here, it is the public opinion, because eventually the decision here is going to be impeach or not impeach.”

It is important to note how Trump has repeatedly branded the investigation a “witch hunt” despite mounting evidence against several of his campaign aides and associates. Moreover, as far as the FBI’s use of an informant to investigate the possible collusion is concerned, no evidence of wrongdoing by the FBI has yet been discovered.

“It is for public opinion,” Giuliani continued. “Because eventually the decision here is going to be impeach or not impeach. Members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans, are going to be informed a lot by their constituents. And so our jury – and it should be – is the American people.”

He then went on to boast about the results of this administration’s apparent dissimulation campaign.

“So Republicans largely, many independents, even some Democrats now question the legitimacy of [the Mueller investigation],” Giuliani added. “Democrats I would suggest for their own self-interest, this is not a good issue to go into the midterms.”

When asked if he thought the ongoing investigation was legitimate, Giuliani said “not anymore.”

“I did when I came in, but now I see Spygate,” he told Bash. “I know 50 years of investigatory experience tells me they don’t have a darn thing because they would’ve used it already and they wouldn’t be off on collusion, they wouldn’t be off on Manafort, they wouldn’t be off on Cohen.”

