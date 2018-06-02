Giuliani: Trump Could Shoot Comey And Still Not Be Indicted

“If he shot James Comey, he’d be impeached the next day,” Giuliani said. “Impeach him, and then you can do whatever you want to do to him.”

It seems Rudy Giuliani’s interviews regarding his client’s involvement in the Russian investigation are not going to stop making headlines any time soon.

The only problem is: they make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

President Donald Trump's attorney, in another eyebrow-raising statement, said there was no way a sitting president could be prosecuted, even if he shot someone, that someone being former FBI director and a long-standing Trump foe: James Comey.

“In no case can he be subpoenaed or indicted,” Giuliani told HuffPost Sunday, claiming a president’s constitutional powers give him immunity. “I don’t know how you can indict while he’s in office. No matter what it is.”

“If he shot James Comey, he’d be impeached the next day,” Giuliani said. “Impeach him, and then you can do whatever you want to do to him.”

In yet another attempt to assert Trump could not be indicted after it was reported Robert Mueller could subpoena the POTUS, Giuliani went to the extreme lengths of making up a hypothetical case of the president shooting the former FBI director.

However, Giuliani’s weird attempt at “saving” the president does not make any sense legally, at least according to Norm Eisen, the White House ethics lawyer under former President Barack Obama.

“A president could not be prosecuted for murder? Really?” he said. “It is one of many absurd positions that follow from their argument. It is self-evidently wrong.”

He acknowledged a president would not be provided with any protection from criminal prosecution.

“The foundation of America is that no person is above the law,” he said. “A president can under extreme circumstances be indicted, but we’re facing extreme circumstances.”

Giuliani’s comments came after a New York Times report highlighted Trump’s legal team made a case the president could have obstructed justice since he has the ability to shut down any investigation, even if it is against him.

“He could, if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired,” Jay Sekulow and John Dowd wrote in a 20-page letter.

The letter also states Trump “dictated” a statement that was released by Donald Trump Jr. at the time, regarding a meeting in Trump tower in 2016 between top Trump campaign and individuals with links to Russian spy agencies.

It was later revealed the Russian officials had met, offering damaging information about then-presidential candidate Hilary Clinton. In 2016, Trump maintained the meeting discussed the adoption of Russian children by American families.

From claiming colluding with Russia is not illegal to admitting “Spygate” is a diversion tactic, Giuliani, with every interview, makes it very difficult for the president to defend himself in a web of contradicting statements that seems to be tangling more and more with each passing day.

