Giuliani On Contradicting Trump Tower Story: It Was A Mistake

Giuliani said the contradicting stance on Trump dictating the Trump Tower meeting statement was not a lie by the president’s lawyers but a simple mistake.

Rudy Giuliani on shifting Trump Tower story: “It was a mistake. I swear to God” https://t.co/LjH4CCHbOp #CuomoPrimeTime pic.twitter.com/ku5KLUqEqu — CNN (@CNN) June 5, 2018

Another day, another attempt by Rudy Giuliani at defending President Donald Trump amid the Russian investigation in what seems to be huge concoction of misstatements and denials.

Ever since his inclusion on Trump’s legal team, the former New York mayor has given bombshell interviews, often providing statements that contradicted, many a times, the stance of what the president had previously stated, exhibit A: the confirmation that Michael Cohen was reimbursed by Trump after he paid hush money to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

This time around, though, Giuliani came to the defense of his fellow lawyers on Trump’s legal team, after it was revealed the POTUS did, in fact, dictate the statement on the notorious June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian officials.

The revelation directly contradicted past denials but according to Giuliani, this was not a lie, only a mistake.

"It was a mistake," Giuliani said on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time". "I swear to God, it was a mistake."

The meeting has become a focal point in the Russian investigation, headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, into a possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. It was reported Donald Trump Jr. agreed to meet the Russians after they promised damaging information about then-candidate Hilary Clinton, although the officials who attended the meeting maintain no such “dirt” was provided.

The statement was given to The New York Times last year, according to which the meeting was held to discuss possible adoption policies; however, the POTUS’ spokespersons continuously denied Trump had any part in crafting it.

Despite continuous denials, the letter from the president’s own attorneys to Mueller, conceded the statement was “dictated” by the POTUS, contradicting previous claims whilst raising questions as to why Trump tried to hide the purpose of the meeting in the first place, that to, over such an extended period of time.

"I don't think anybody's lying," Giuliani, nevertheless, maintained. "I think a mistake was made."

He also said such mistakes “happened all the time” when cases are in their early stages. He gave his own example and several statements he made early on his inclusion in the legal team which reportedly “agitated” the president. He also said that there was no such testimony to effect under oath.

The letter, which was written in January, was constituted before Giuliani joined Trump’s legal team. He said he only agreed with “70, 80%” of the letter.

Prior to this interview, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders declined to comment when reporters asked her about her previous stance regarding the matter in discussion, in which she affirmed the president did not dictate the statement whatsoever.

Sanders refused to answer the question repeatedly.

Apart from talking about the changing stance of the president’s involvement on the Trump Tower statement, Giuliani also treaded on various controversial statements he had made in the past.

A couple of days prior, Giuliani suggested Trump could not be indicted, even if he shot former FBI Director James Comey, a statement that raised many eyebrows.

"It was a hypothetical," Giuliani said to CNN. However, he did not move to correct this morbid hypothesis.

He also talked about Trump’s tweet of pardoning himself. He defended the president’s statement but said Trump would not need use it since it was “political suicide,” not because there were any “limitations.”

"I can tell you as a lawyer, the pardon power is complete and there is no limitation on it," Giuliani said.

He later talked about encountering boos at the Yankees stadium recently and if the crowd’s reaction was a result of him defending Trump. Giuliani did not think his recent political position will hurt his legacy, in fact, he said he now served a larger purpose: protecting the presidential office.

"I have a clear conscience," Giuliani said. "I'm doing my job as a lawyer."

He continued, "This has got to come to an end, this pursuit of presidents."

Even though Giuliani gave it a valiant try, he was still unsuccessful in explaining why it took Trump’s legal team months to determine they had made a “mistake” regarding a meeting that has enjoyed center stage in the Russian investigation for a while now.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst