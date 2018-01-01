Black Man Pulled Over For Having Leaves On His Windshield

“Yea straight stereotyped me he grab[bed] my phone I told him he better get a warrant for it so he powered it off.”

The list of what African-Americans can do in America without having an encounter with the police is growing slimmer every day.

In a similar event, a man from Kansas was driving when he was allegedly stopped because he failed to signal a turn within 100 feet.

What should have been a citation for Rudy Samuel suddenly turned into a confrontation when the police said they noticed “vegetation” on his windshield.

Samuel, who claims the leaves were just tree debris, was shell-shocked by the supposed implication that it might be weed and informed the unidentified cop that he does not smoke.

He filmed the entire ordeal on Facebook Live.

The officer then asked Samuel to leave the car. The black man refused to do so without a test of the “vegetation.”

“I’ll test it here in a little bit, OK, I ain’t got to test it right now,” the officer replied and forced Samuel out of the vehicle.

The cop can later be heard saying that he would search the car, which Samuel said he did not give the permission to.

Samuel informed the police officer he carried a registered firearm, after which the recording is cut off.

“Yea straight stereotyped me he grab[bed] my phone I told him he better get a warrant for it so he powered it off,” Samuel wrote on Facebook, according to The Root.

According to CT News, Winfield’s Police Chief Brett Stone said the encounter between Samuel and the police officer is being investigated.

According to The Root, no drugs were found on Samuel and he was let off with a warning.

The increasing troubling incidents regarding African-Americans and constant racial profiling by authorities has become a pandemic with various police encounters with black men escalating into fatalities.

Samuel’s case is just one of many.

