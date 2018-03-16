Runaway Chair Lift Injures Tourists At Georgian Ski Resort

by
Reuters
At least eight people were injured when a malfunctioning ski lift hurled people from their seats in the Georgian ski resort of Gaudari on Friday, local media reported.

 

Video shot by people next to the lift, posted on social media, showed skiers jumping or falling from the carriages, as horrified onlookers shouted in panic.

The lift appeared to be moving backwards and dangerously fast, leading to a pile-up of broken and twisted chairs at the lift’s lowest point.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Courtesy of IRYNA IADAK/via REUTERS

