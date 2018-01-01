Circus Bear Attacks Trainer After Being Forced To Skate

The bear was clearly nervous and wanted to leave the arena but was forced to perform after being repeatedly hit with sticks.

Russia has been notorious for using bears and other wild animals as performers despite the threat it poses to the animal as well as the audience.

In a dangerous act, a Russian circus bear was forced to ride a skateboard turned on his trainer amid screams of viewers at a village in Russia's Volgograd region.

The handlers tried to tame the animal by beating it down with sticks as it pinned down one of the performers.

The audience members noticed the bear looked increasingly agitated while performing on a skateboard and would not abide by his female trainer.

The male circus performer, then repeatedly beat the bear, only making it more furious as it overpowered the male trainer and pinned him down to the ground.

Audience can be heard screaming, with a few people running off the arena to avoid further mishap. Apparently, there was nothing to separate the audience from the aggressive bear during this highly dangerous act.

As the bear pinned down their male colleague, two women from the circus troupe repeatedly beat the animal with sticks. After a while, the man managed to get back up and left the arena with no apparent injuries.

Local residents noted the bear was reluctant to perform, clearly being forced to put on a show.

“My relatives and their little son went to the show. They sat in the front row, when they announced the performance of a ‘bear-visionary’ or something of that kind. My relatives wanted to take a video and went closer to the exit. Even on video it is clear that the animal was nervous. Reluctantly slipping off the ramp, the animal wanted to leave, but he was pulled back. Perhaps he realized that another flogging was waiting for him, and he decided to attack first,” said Anastasia Mishcherina from the Olkhovka village.

The fact that bears, which are not willing performers, are forced to play in front of an audience is not only dangerous but also atrocious to the animal obligated to change its nature.

According to People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), bears are subjected inhumane behavior like separating cubs from their mothers and chaining their necks to teach them to balance on hind legs.

PETA claimed the bear cubs are electrocuted, beaten, starved and burned through cigarette butts in addition to their teeth and claws being cruelly removed.

You'll never visit a circus with animals again after watching this. pic.twitter.com/4M8le9XAaS — PETA (@peta) July 1, 2017

According to the organization, the tradition of using wild animals as “entertainers,” has significantly faded in recent times, but is still widely used in some Russian regions.

Read More Millions Of Donkeys Beaten To Death For Traditional Chinese Medicine

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Pexels