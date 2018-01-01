Russia May Be Deliberately Killing Civilians In Syria

Russian airstrikes are causing way too many casualties. But instead of carrying out an investigation into the claims, Moscow has denied all allegations and will continue to bomb Syria.

Much like the United States’ military intervention in Syria, Russia has little to show in terms of success against the Islamic State terrorists.

In fact, Moscow’s operation has reportedly caused more civilian deaths since it started on Sept. 30, according to different sources.

Amnesty International recently accused Russia of committing the most "egregious" war crimes the civil-war stricken country has witnessed in decades.

“The human rights organization claims Moscow's warplanes have been deliberately targeting civilians and rescue workers in Syria over the last week,” Sky News reported.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said in October that “more than 80 percent of the Russian bombs are unguided or ‘dumb’ bombs.”

In the last three months of 2015, Russian airstrikes claimed nearly 2,300 lives, among them 792 were civilians, including 180 children, according to Syria Observatory For Human Rights.

In January alone, Russia allegedly killed more Syrian civilians — nearly 679, including 94 children — than the Syrian army and the Islamic State terrorist group, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

Russia simply denies these figures. Moscow officials insist the strikes are effective and Russia intends to carry out continuing deadly airstrikes in Syria.

Perhaps the strikes are effective for Russia's true aim in Syria — destabilize the country even more so its ally, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, can shore up power and continue to terrorize his own people.

It's innocent civilians who are paying the price for these evil aims.

