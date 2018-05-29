Russian Journalist, Who Openly Criticized Kremlin, Fatally Shot

The fearless journalist denounced Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and Syria. According to Ukrainian police, he was killed because of his profession.

A daring journalist, who had the guts to openly criticize the Kremlin, is no more. He was shot dead.

Arkady Babchenko, a Russian journalist was shot multiple times in the back outside the entrance of his apartment in Kiev, Ukraine. When his wife found him bleeding, she called the ambulance but the journalist succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Unknown assailants killed the journalist while he was returning back from the grocery store.

In 2016, Babchenko started receiving death threats after he wrote in his Facebook page about a Russian military plane, the Tu-154 transport plane that crashed in to the Black Sea while transporting the world-famous Red Army choir to Syria.

In his post, Babchenko wrote Russia was bombing Aleppo, ignoring dozens of children that die as a result of this cruelty. He also called the country an aggressor. Soon after this post, the journalist received death threats and abuse from the Russian state.

Fearing for his life, the journalist left Russia along with his family in 2017. The outspoken critic of Kremlin first moved to Prague and then to Kiev.

The 41-year-old worked for the TV network ATR in Ukraine.

The former war correspondent’s murder sends a disturbing message for all those who don’t agree with Putin.

In Russia, freedom of press is not exactly a given right. According to the European Federation of Journalists, from 1990 to 2015, 345 journalists died in Europe, out of which 115 deaths occurred in Russia.

According to Kiev police Chief Andriy Kryshchenko, they suspect Babchenko was killed because of his "professional activities.”

The Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman described the journalist as a "true friend of Ukraine, who was telling the world about Russian aggression.”

"The killers should be punished," he said.

Just hours before his death, Babchenko recalled how he was lucky exactly four years back because he wasn’t allowed on a Ukrainian helicopter by a Ukrainian general in eastern Ukraine. The general didn’t allow Babchenko in helicopter as it was overloaded. Two hours later, the same helicopter was shot down by Russian separatists and everyone on board was killed.

The journalist called that moment a “second birthday.” Little did he know that on the same day a few years later, he would be murdered for being a passionate journalist.

Russian journalists who dare to write, speak, blog or tweet the truth are an endangered species in Russia. RIP #arkadybabchenko b/c the world around us certainly isn't. https://t.co/KNsg6cXEaG — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) May 29, 2018

Another journalist in Europe murdered. #ArkadyBabchenko murdered on his doorsteps in #Kyiv with shots in his back. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace and may his work be continued by other brave journalists. — Eduard Kukan (@EduardKukan) May 29, 2018

The weakness displayed by #Russia embarrasses the rest of the world.#Journalist #ArkadyBabchenko apparently scared the pants off #Lavrov and #Putin.



Instead of using facts and counter arguments, #Moscow (no doubt) has silenced him with violence. Always a sign of weakness. — US-Rep_Marathon (@Marathon_US_Rep) May 29, 2018

How many more journalists & oposition leaders will be killed before world democracies will tell: "enough is enough"

R.I.P. #ArkadyBabchenko — Marijus Gudynas (@GudynasM) May 29, 2018

Journo #ArkadyBabchenko shot. 3 bullets. In the back. In exile which followed the threats in #Russia. #Impunity keeps on killing. We owe you a lot Arkady: honest, taff true on the #Chechnya war you served as a soldier, courage as a journalist, kindness as a human. RIP. #Justice! pic.twitter.com/VneyaR2DNP — Sacha Koulaeva (@Sacha_Koula) May 29, 2018

#ArkadyBabchenko



Another journalist killed.



How can we fail so badly those who are threatened because they work to make the world better?



The degree of #SafetyOfJournalists is an indicator of the state of our democracies https://t.co/eo0XomWCwn — Jan Malinowski (@JMalinowskiR) May 29, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Vitalii Nosach