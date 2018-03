An Escort Claims To Have Information On Trump’s Ties To Russia

Anastasia Vashukevich previously made headlines when she filmed herself on a yacht with a Russian oligarch and Russia’s deputy prime minister.

A post shared by Настя Рыбка (@nastya_rybka.ru) on Feb 27, 2018 at 4:45am PST

A Russian model and self-described mistress of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has asked the United States to rescue her in exchange for some supposedly valuable information that would expose the alleged collusion between President Donald Trump’s election campaign and Russian government.

Anastasia Vashukevich, who also goes by the name of Nastya Rybka, is an escort service worker from Belarus who was recently arrested for giving a “sex training” seminar in Pattaya, Thailand, along with nine other sex workers, according to The Washington Post. While in custody, Vashukevich took to Instagram and posted a live video, asking U.S. officials to secure her passage to the United States.

“I am ready to tell you about all those jigsaw puzzles you were missing, to support it with audio, video, regarding the connection between our dear parliament members with Manafort, Trump and all this buzz around the election in the USA,” she said. “I know a lot. Therefore, I shall wait for your offers, and I wait in the Thai prison.”

The video showed her sitting inside a cage-like structure, which many believe was an open-air police vehicle.

The model not only claimed she knew a lot, but also said she had “audio and video” proof.

She also posted another plea on her social media account.

“If we go back to Russia we will die in Russian's prison or they will kill us,” she wrote. “Please USA help us not to die from Russians!”

Vashukevich previously made headlines after she filmed and posted a video from a yacht trip with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska and Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko. Her tell-all book, “Who Wants to Seduce a Billionaire?,” was also picked up by Russian opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

It is also important to note Deripaska, who allegedly had an affair with the escort, used to employ Trump’s beleaguered former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who has come under fire for his connections to the Kremlin.

Read More Russians Charged With 2016 U.S. Election Tampering To Boost Trump

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Pixabay, lenkafortelna