Ryan Zinke Says ‘Konnichiwa’ While Discussing Japanese Internment Camp

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said “Konnichiwa” to a Hawaiian lawmaker after she told him her grandfathers were once incarcerated in Japanese internment camps.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who recently made headlines for reportedly spending $139,000 of taxpayer money on a new set of doors for his office, has sparked backlash after wrongfully uttering a Japanese greeting during a discussion about the preservation of Japanese interment camp sites.

The incident took place during the budget hearing for the upcoming fiscal year, right after Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, a Democrat from Hawaii, shared a heartbreaking story about her grandfathers who were incarcerated during the Second World War simply because they were of Japanese descent.

“I did not find out about the fact that my grandfather was interned on Oahu for a lot of the wartime until he was 80-something years old, because they didn’t speak about it,” the lawmaker told the secretary. “My grandfather was born in Hawaii and is a citizen by birth.”

The anecdote was a segue to a discussion about the fate of the Japanese American Confinement Sites Grant, a federal program to preserve the sites where Japanese-Americans were imprisoned during World War II.

Although the program was funded in 2017, President Donald Trump’s 2019 budget proposal would eliminate its funding.

“So Mr. Secretary... even with the president zeroing it out, are you committed to continue the grants program?” asked Hanabusa, asserting how important it is for a country to remember the dark aspects of its history and learn from it. “Will we see it funded again in 2018?” she added.

Zinke responded to this important question by suddenly saying, “oh, Konnichiwa.”

Cue awkward silence.

“I think it’s still ‘Ohayo gozaimasu,’ but that’s okay,” Hanabusa replied after a short pause.

The phrase means “good morning,” meanwhile what Zinke had smugly uttered “good afternoon.”

Also, why did he try speaking Japanese to a Hawaiian lawmaker?

He later answered Hanabusa’s question by saying he was committed to preserving history and “he’d look into” the issue.

Needless to say Zinke’s remark sparked outrage on social media.

Nope. Racism is not ok. https://t.co/wWopw5Vctu — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 16, 2018

Once a friend of mine accidentally said “Konichiwa” to a Japanese waitress in a Japanese restaurant when he meant to say “Arigatou” and spent the meal so mortified he barely ate and also, Ryan Zinke is racist af. https://t.co/VwsT7RVKzY — shing yin khor (@sawdustbear) March 15, 2018

Good god, @RyanZinke. What the eff were you thinking with such a douchebag move? Oh, that’s right, your special assistant resigned for racist comments last month. Racism is part of your culture over at @Interior. https://t.co/6SZa2PQwuO https://t.co/Dds84P2giw — The Resistance (@R2BNation) March 16, 2018

California Rep. Judy Chu also slammed the interior secretary.

“No better example of why we need continued support for historical sites where the rights of Japanese Americans were violated b/c of race,” she wrote. “Zinke's comment betrayed a prejudice that being Asian makes you a perpetual foreigner. Intentional or not, it's offensive. He should apologize.”

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Eric Thayer