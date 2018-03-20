Sacramento Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Black Man In His Own Backyard

The cops reportedly shot and killed 22-year-old Stephon Clark, an African-American father of two, after mistaking his cellphone for a gun. He was unarmed.

In yet another case of police brutality, officers in South Sacramento, California, responded to reports of a man breaking into vehicles by fatally shooting an unarmed black man who was standing in his own backyard.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Stephon Clark, an African-American father of two, who was living with his siblings and grandparents.

According to the Sacramento Police Department press release, the officers were told about a man who had broken into at least three vehicles along 29th Street in the Meadowview area. The caller who notified the police reportedly said the suspect was thin, 6-foot-1 and was hiding in a backyard.

Shortly after authorities were summoned, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter (STAR) allegedly spotted Clark in the backyard of an occupied home and told officers he appeared to have broken a sliding glass door.

The officials told the deputies on ground Clark was apparently using tool bar to break the glass, which later turned out to be a wrong observation on the deputy’s part.

It was later found that the victim had only used a cinder block and a strip of aluminum.

The chopper crew kept updating the officers about the suspect and upon their arrival, they found Clark in the backyard of a family member's home.

Upon confrontation, officers ordered the young man to show his hands.

“The suspect immediately fled from the officers and ran towards the back of the home,” the official statement read.

Clark wasn’t able to run far as the officers soon tracked him down. The police said the 22-year-old then “turned and advanced towards the officers while holding an object which was extended in front of him.” The officers mistook it for a gun –and that became Clark’s undoing.

“At that time our officers believed it was a firearm, and out of fear for their own lives they fired their service weapons," said Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler.

Despite being fully armed, the officers must have gotten really scared about their safety since they both fired 10 times each at the victim. It's not clear how many bullets struck Clark. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the reports, no firearms were found at the scene. The object that sent the officers into a panic mode and prompted them kill Clark was a cellphone, which was found near his body by the investigators.

To Clark’s grandmother utter horror, she heard the gunshots and when she looked out the window, she saw her grandson lying dead in the yard.

The two officers have been with the Sacramento Police Department for two and four years. Also, both cops have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, according to the department’s policy.

Predictably, Clark’s family and dozens of other people are enraged by this senseless act of violence by the police. They took to the streets, demanding accountability from the officers.

The march was organized by Black Lives Matter activists.

"An innocent black man, going to his grandma and grandpa's house where he lived, how are you going to explain that? How are you going to justify that?" said Clark's aunt Shernita Crosby during the protest.

"In the back, so that means he was running," Crosby further said. "So that means that he was probably saying, 'This is my grand mama’s house. This is where I live. Leave me alone.'"

This reported error of judgement has sparked fury amongst people.

The details on the death of #stephonclark are awful. Shot in his own backyard. Police claimed he had a gun- this was a lie - then they changed it to a crowbar - then later revealed it was his cell. I'm no tech expert but I never seen a cell that looks even remotely like a crowbar — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) March 21, 2018

Sacramento police killed #stephonclark in his backyard. They then interrogated his grandmother but said nothing about killing her grandchild. This is not the day to tell me about human rights abuses in Russia. It just isn't. — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) March 21, 2018

The heartrending incident was particularly agonizing for the mother of the deceased, because now she has another kid to grief for; Clark’s brother was killed a few years ago.

Clark, who was a stay-at-home dad, has left behind two kids of ages 3 and 1.

