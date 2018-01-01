Stephon Clark: Video Shows Police Shooting Black Man In His Backyard

The only thing police officers discovered after killing Stephon Clark was his cell phone. They killed him assuming he had a gun. He did not.

Disturbing footage taken from a helicopter and released by the police department show two Sacramento police officers shooting a black man, Stephon Clark. The 22-year-old was unarmed when the officials mistook him for carrying a gun and shot him dead.

The only thing he had was his cell phone. Clark was shot in his own backyard.

In the chilling footage, Clark can be seen running around his neighborhood, hopping fences, while the two officers chased him. He stopped running after reaching his own home where he lived with his grandparents and two sons.

That is when the police officers yelled at him to show his hands. “Gun! Gun! Gun!” the officers can be heard shouting before shooting at the African- American man, only to later discover he was unarmed.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, Clark was seen breaking into at least three vehicles and a neighbor’s home.

But another video taken from the helicopter does not show the alleged break-in.

Clark collapsed on the floor as the officers shot him. According to the police department, Clark had approached them with an object in his hand, which they assumed was a gun.

The only thing they discovered near his head later was an iPhone.

“Based on the videos alone, I cannot second guess the split-second decisions of our officers and I’m not going to do that,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement. “The investigation must be completed. We need more information in addition to the video before we can render any final conclusions.”

Black Lives Matter Sacramento called Clark's death a police murder.

Both the officers who killed Clark are now on a paid administrative leave.

Thumbnail/ Banner Image Credits: Reuters