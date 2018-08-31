Samoan PM Calls World Leaders Who Deny Climate Change ‘Utterly Stupid’

“Any leader of those countries who believes that there is no climate change, I think he ought to be taken to a mental confinement. He is utterly stupid.”

Samoa's Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele has lashed out at climate sceptics and urged Australia to make deeper cuts to carbon emissions in order to help save Pacific Island nations from climate change. https://t.co/erCAe6QdPt #auspol pic.twitter.com/pJSJl5V5Lr — ABC News (@abcnews) August 31, 2018

The long-serving prime minister of Samoa, Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, recently addressed the irreversible issue of climate change that is threatening the world and criticized the leaders who refuse to accept the science behind the phenomenon.

He did not hold back.

Sailele, who has been serving as the prime minister of Samoa island since 1998, not only called climate change the “single greatest threat to the livelihood, security and wellbeing peoples of the Pacific,” he also slammed the United States, India and China for being the “three countries that are responsible for all this disaster.”

The 73-year-old also called on the Australian government to make more efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and rather brutally berated those who are not taking this seriously.

“Any leader of those countries who believes that there is no climate change, I think he ought to be taken to mental confinement. He is utterly stupid,” Sailele said during an address at Sydney-based think tank, the Lowy Institute. “I say the same thing for any leader here who says there is no climate change.”

Although it is unclear, the last sentence of his comment above may have been directed towards Australia’s newly-elected Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is reportedly being pressured by some government officials to pull out of the Paris climate deal.

“While climate change may be considered a slow onset threat by some in our region, its adverse impacts are already felt by our Pacific islands peoples and communities,” the Samoan leader explained. “Greater ambition is necessary to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade and Pacific island countries continue to urge faster action by all countries.”

It is also important to mention the United States, one of the biggest emitters of the planet-warming carbon dioxide gas, has already left the historic climate agreement after President Donald Trump, who once called climate change a “hoax” perpetrated by “the Chinese,” decided to withdraw the country from it.

The Samoan prime minister also asserted it would take some “political guts” to tackle the situation.

“We all know the problem, we all know the causes, we all know the solutions,” he added. “All that is left would be some political courage, some political guts to get out and tell the people of your country, ‘Do this, this, this, or there is any certainty of disaster.’”

Sailele’s comments came a week before leaders of Pacific nations are set to congregate at the Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru to reportedly discuss Australia’s emission targets.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Hannah Peters/Getty Images