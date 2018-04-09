Man Who Admitted Raping A Woman Will Get No Jail Time

Samson Donick, a former MIT college basketball player, will not face jail time for sexually assaulting a woman while she slept in her dorm room in 2015. https://t.co/LSErppzAme — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 10, 2018

A judge was reportedly left "baffled" by a plea bargain deal that resulted in no prison time for a man who admitted sexually assaulting a woman in her sleep.

Samson Donick, 22, accepted lesser charges of indecent assault and battery, assault and battery and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.

Previously, he had gone on trial for an aggravated rape charge.

Donick had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep after he broke into her dorm room at Boston University on Oct. 2015.

However, since the woman decided not to testify, prosecutors struck a deal with Donick's attorneys as a result of which he will receive no jail time.

Judge Janet Sanders, who was left "baffled" by the plea bargain deal ordered Donick to participate in sex-offender treatment and perform 1,000 hours of community service, according to The Boston Herald.

During the trial, Donick acknowledged he entered the woman's room and began touching her and forced her to touch him. But, when she woke up, Donick claimed she told him to stop and he left.

The survivor, who was present in the court, didn't testify, saying “reliving her trauma has become overwhelming," the Boston Globe reports.

Meanwhile, Sanders reminded Donick his actions were "incredibly serious."

In fact, Christina Hager, a reporter at WBZ TV, tweeted the judge also discussed race while addressing the plea deal:

Donick would have to register as a sex offender in California, where he is based in Tiburon Peninsula on San Francisco Bay.

“The more I think about this case, the less pity I have for the defendant if he was required to register,” Sanders said, according to The Boston Globe “It’s the kind of behavior that the public is very concerned about and wants to know about.”

