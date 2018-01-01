Your Samsung Phone May Have Sent Your Photos To Your Contacts

“Last night around 2.30am, my phone sent her my entire photo gallery over text but there was no record of it on my messages app.”

In this age of smartphones, almost everyone has those embarrassing photos they hope will never see the light of the day – be it cringe-worthy selfies, pictures of that stubborn pimple one was trying to self-diagnose using Google or simply photos you don’t want other people seeing.

Now, imagine someone’s phone randomly starts to send such photos to people in their contacts list without them even knowing about it.

Horrible, right?

Sadly, that is exactly what the Samsung phone owners should be worrying about now.

According to the complains posted on Reddit and Samsung’s hosted forums, images stored on at least a few models of company’ smartphones had been sent randomly and without warning to people in users’ contact lists.

The reported issue appeared to have impacted recent handsets, including Galaxy S8 and S9 phones.

According to users’ reports, the problem appears to stem from the default messaging app on Galaxy devices. The bug, which is erroneously sending pictures to random contacts via SMS, doesn’t even show any sign of doing so – which means the user stays completely unaware until the recipient chooses to tell them about it.

Users who got affected by the bug turned to Reddit to share their bizarre experiences.

“Last night around 2.30am, my phone sent her my entire photo gallery over text but there was no record of it on my messages app. However, there was record of it on TMobile logs. Why would this happen?” asked one Reddit user.

Fortunately (or maybe not) for this particular user, the gallery was sent out to their partner.

“My phone’s battery was super low overnight so maximum power saving had kicked in from a routine I set with Good Lock, and two or three people had been sent photos (just one each, and they were photos I had sent them in the past),”said another Reddit user.

“Oddly enough, my wife’s phone did that last night, and mine did it the night before,” wrote Reddit user Sfkn123. “I think it has something to do with the Samsung SMS app being updated from the Galaxy Store. When her phone texted me her gallery, it didn’t show up on her end – and vice versa.”

As of yet, no cause has been found, but there is suspicion the default text messaging app on their Samsung smartphones that enables Rich Communication Services (RCS) might be the reason. RCS is a long-waited replacement of SMS which is slowly being introduced to the world.

Samsung confirmed it has taken notice of the problem and according to its spokesperson, the technical teams are looking into it.

“We are aware of the reports regarding this matter and our technical teams are looking into it. Concerned customers are encouraged to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG,”Samsung sent Gizmodo a statement.

According to Gizmodo, until the company fixes the bug, Samsung owners concerned about people getting an unwanted peek into their private lives can make two temporary changes.

“The first is to go into your phone’s app settings and revoke Samsung Messages’ ability to access storage” and “the other option is to switch to a different texting app like Android Messages or Textra,” the statement read.

