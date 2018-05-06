© REUTERS/Carlos Barria/ CIA/Handout via Reuters

Sanders Plays ‘The Woman Card’ To Drum Up Support For Gina Haspel

by
Rutaba Lodhi
“Any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite.”

 

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders thinks any Democrat feminist who boasts of “women empowerment” and does not support CIA head nominee Gina Haspel is a “total hypocrite.”

 

Yep, she used the woman card for Haspel— who has been accused of torturing and supporting waterboarding— and a New York Times columnist was not impressed.

“I’m sorry, my eyes cannot roll back enough in my head,” The New York Times columnist, Michelle Goldberg, said on an MSNBC panel.

Goldberg asked Sanders to review President Donald Trump’s and his administration’s behavior with women, especially Trump campaign’s strategy against 2016 presidential nominee Hilary Clinton.

The columnist called the Trump administration “the most sexist administration in modern history” and was flabbergasted that not supporting a “female waterboarder” should be considered “hypocritical.”

Trump’s personal record and misconduct allegations from several women make Sanders claim seem rather weak.

Haspel’s nomination has caused much controversy after she was alleged to be an enthusiastic supporter of waterboarding terror suspects. She also played a part in destroying the investigation tapes. A CIA memo cleared Haspel of wrongdoing by claiming she was only following orders.

The Washington Post reported Haspel even considered withdrawing from the race to head the agency after waterboarding allegations surfaced because she allegedly did not want to become the “next Ronny Jackson,” referring to Trump’s physician who withdrew his nomination to be the head of Veteran Affairs over misconduct allegations.

Haspel reportedly did not want smear her or the CIA’s reputation in case of possible conformation defeat. Reports claim Haspel was convinced otherwise after a personal visit from Sanders who convinced the CIA veteran to stick with the nomination after which she took Twitter to call out Democrat feminists’ “hypocrisy.”

Naturally, Twitter users were quick to call out Sanders’ claim.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Gina Haspel, The New Deputy Director Of CIA, Is A Fan Of Torture

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/ CIA/Handout via Reuters

Tags:
central intelligence agency cia deputy director democrats feminists gina haspel sarah huckabee sanders sarah sanders the white house torture trump campaign waterboarding white house press secretary women empowerment
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.