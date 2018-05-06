Sanders Plays ‘The Woman Card’ To Drum Up Support For Gina Haspel

“Any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite.”

My hit on @MSNBC this evening: Will Gina Haspel’s controversies overshadow her CIA nomination? https://t.co/c9bQZKUBLU via @msnbc — Bobby Ghosh (@ghoshworld) May 7, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders thinks any Democrat feminist who boasts of “women empowerment” and does not support CIA head nominee Gina Haspel is a “total hypocrite.”

There is no one more qualified to be the first woman to lead the CIA than 30+ year CIA veteran Gina Haspel. Any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 5, 2018

Yep, she used the woman card for Haspel— who has been accused of torturing and supporting waterboarding— and a New York Times columnist was not impressed.

“I’m sorry, my eyes cannot roll back enough in my head,” The New York Times columnist, Michelle Goldberg, said on an MSNBC panel.

Goldberg asked Sanders to review President Donald Trump’s and his administration’s behavior with women, especially Trump campaign’s strategy against 2016 presidential nominee Hilary Clinton.

The columnist called the Trump administration “the most sexist administration in modern history” and was flabbergasted that not supporting a “female waterboarder” should be considered “hypocritical.”

Trump’s personal record and misconduct allegations from several women make Sanders claim seem rather weak.

Haspel’s nomination has caused much controversy after she was alleged to be an enthusiastic supporter of waterboarding terror suspects. She also played a part in destroying the investigation tapes. A CIA memo cleared Haspel of wrongdoing by claiming she was only following orders.

The Washington Post reported Haspel even considered withdrawing from the race to head the agency after waterboarding allegations surfaced because she allegedly did not want to become the “next Ronny Jackson,” referring to Trump’s physician who withdrew his nomination to be the head of Veteran Affairs over misconduct allegations.

Haspel reportedly did not want smear her or the CIA’s reputation in case of possible conformation defeat. Reports claim Haspel was convinced otherwise after a personal visit from Sanders who convinced the CIA veteran to stick with the nomination after which she took Twitter to call out Democrat feminists’ “hypocrisy.”

Naturally, Twitter users were quick to call out Sanders’ claim.

I mean wtf Sarah. Can u not see the hypocrisy of ur argument here? HRC was also “the most qualified candidate”. Didn’t see you backing HER for POTUS, based on some BS female empowerment theory. — JenniLynn (@JenniLynn2017) May 5, 2018

So funny. People on the right accused Hillary of using the woman card and here this administration is literally using the woman card. — m (@mxbvvv) May 5, 2018

That’s like saying “If you claim to be a gourmand, but refuse to eat one of Jack the Ripper’s prime cuts of meat, you’re a hypocrite.” Women’s empowerment is about getting the RIGHT woman nominated for the job, not just one with seniority. — Liz Zuliani (@LizZuliani) May 6, 2018

TORTURE SARAH - TORTURE IS THE REASON WHY SHE IS NOT QUALIFIED - U RIDICULOUS TRUMP LOVING IDIOT !#SHSguiltyLIAR — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 6, 2018

I’m a Democrat and a female and I don’t support here @PressSec because A) I’m American and B) I don’t support torture... being a Democrat or a female has nothing to do with not supporting her... — Lindsay Dickinson (@Lindsay5607) May 6, 2018

Hi Sarah, Remember when you said all the women who came forward about trump sexually assaulting them were liars? I do. That was some real female empowerment. — Susan Henry (@SusanToups1) May 6, 2018

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/ CIA/Handout via Reuters