Convenience Store Clerk Calls Police On Student 'Because He Is Black'

In yet another bizarre, yet eye-opening, incident involving racists calling the police on black people minding their own business, a New Mexico store clerk called 911 on a student "because he is black" and "arrogant."

Twenty two-year-old Jordan McDowell, a medical student of Xavier University, was visiting Santa Fe as part of a class trip to study Native American culture. During his stay, he bought some candy at an Allsup's.

After making the purchase, he continued to browse for more items. That's when a store clerk got agitated and asked him to leave immediately and called 911.

McDowell captured a part of her call on video in which she can be heard saying, “Because he's being arrogant, because he's black."

“In that moment, the only thing I felt at that small moment was rage,” McDowell said in a TV interview. “But at the same time... I understood that racism in America never truly died.”

Fortunately, no report was taken McDowell was escorted out of the store and not arrested because, obviously, he "didn't break any laws."

Meanwhile, when a reported interviewed the store clerk in question, asking if she made the racially-charged comment about the student, she denied, at first and later refused to talk further when she was shown footage of her making the call.

The episode is the latest addition to a growing list of the police being called on black people for being black. From barbecuing in Oakland, California, and selling water in San Francisco to leaving an Airbnb rental in Southern California and waiting inside a Starbucks in Philadelphia. The incidents have been reported from across the country at a time when police shootings of unarmed black men is also on the rise.

