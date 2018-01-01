Sarah Sanders Struggles To Defend Trump’s Pro-Gun School Safety Plan

“We’re pushing forward on the things that have support,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the reporters during press briefing.

The White House had a hard time fielding questions about President Donald Trump’s recently-released school safety policy proposal, which focused on arming teachers so they can prevent further incidents of school shootings and does not include raising the minimum age limit to buy assault files.

In the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which left 17 students and staff members dead, Trump not only asked Republican lawmakers to look into increasing the age limit for buying assault-style firearms from 18 to 21 but also asked if they were afraid of the NRA, giving people hope the administration might actually take a step toward introducing some long-awaited gun reforms.

However, his plan failed to do anything about it and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was left to answer questions about the commander-in-chief’s flip-flop on the matter.

“The president said he wanted to raise the age on purchasing assault weapons, he talked about taking guns away from those identified as a threat even without due process,” asked ABC News’ Jonathan Karl. “What happened to all of those proposals?”

Sanders responded in her usual way: avoiding the actual question by talking about everything else her boss is apparently doing.

She said Trump was pushing through proposals that have bipartisan support, adding he had not let go of other things he discussed earlier.

“Was there a single thing in this proposal from the president that is not supported by the NRA?” Karl inquired. “Anything in here that the NRA opposes?”

The press secretary suggested the president may change his tone about age restrictions for certain firearms – like Ar-15s – if the new Federal Commission on School Safety, which will study the proposals on raising the minimum age and background checks for weapons bought at gun shows or over the internet, finds it’s going to reduce gun violence.

It is important to note the AR-15s have become weapon of choice for mass shooters across the country.

It is also important to mention the aforementioned committee would be headed by controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose latest “60 Minutes” interview doesn’t do much to reassure public she is suitable for the job.

However, Sanders’ response about the commission led to another reporter grilling her even further.

“Less than 24 hours after ridiculing the idea of blue ribbon commissions, he said, ‘All they do it talk and talk and talk, and then two hours later they write a report,’ and then on this issue, a commission is OK? Why?” a reporter asked.

The Trump official ducked the question by stating the president is looking at a lot of different options.

“Look, the president doesn’t just have one piece of this plan,” she told him. “There are a number of things that he is pushing forward that are very tangible.”

When another journalist brought up the fact Trump promised with six students from Parkland, Florida, he would “go strong” on the age limits during a session at the White House, Sanders claimed the president personally supported the proposal – but:

“We’re pushing forward on the things that have support,” she said.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Leah Millis