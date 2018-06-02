Sanders Snubs Questions, Accuses Media Of Trying To ‘Tear Her Down’

“I think that if you spent a little bit more time reporting the news instead of trying to tear me down, you might actually see that we're working hard trying to provide you good information.”

Ever since the revelation that President Donald Trump “dictated” the statement regarding the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian officials, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has dodged weighing in on the subject.

Sanders claimed the matter is dealt by the outside counsel, therefore she will not entertain any questions related to it, despite giving a statement about the same topic, standing behind the same podium, in 2017.

"The statement that Don Jr. issued is true," Sanders said at the time. "There's no inaccuracy in the statement. The President weighed in as any father would, based on the limited information that he had."

However, now that it has been proved the particular statement made by Sanders at the time is not true, she refuses to revise it.

It was recently reported the Trump legal team sent a 20-page letter to Special Counsel Robert Mueller in January, which clearly states Trump indeed dictated the statement, proving one of two things: Sanders either blatantly lied to the media or she was simply passing on inaccurate information that eventually proved to be untrue.

Clearly irked by reporters, who were only trying to get Sanders to explain her contradictory statements, she lashed out, accusing the media of “tearing her down.”

"Once again, I don't know how many times I have to address this, but I work every single day to give you accurate and up-to-date information. And I'm going to continue to do that. Frankly, I think my credibility is probably higher than the media's. And I think that, in large part, that's because you guys spend more of your time focused on attacking the President instead of reporting the news. I think that if you spent a little bit more time reporting the news instead of trying to tear me down, you might actually see that we're working hard trying to provide you good information and trying to provide that same good information to the American people,” she said.

Although, nobody is trying to “tear” Sanders down.

What the reporters want is the press secretary to answer a question; she willingly did so in 2017, regarding the same matter. And now that the statement has proven to be false, she has termed the matter as that of the outside counsel.

Interestingly, the reason for reporters’ adamancy might be because the meeting in question has become the central focus in the Russian investigation, headed by Mueller, in connection with a possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. The meeting reportedly took place because Russian officials promised “dirt” on then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Sanders simply cannot decide to comment on matters that favor her one year and refuse to answer when they do not. Therefore, instead of attacking the reporters for doing their job, maybe the White House press secretary should do her job well, so she does not have to engage in an unwanted back-and-forth again.

