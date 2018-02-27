Did Sarah Sanders Confirm Trump’s Role In Stormy Daniels Hush Money?

The White House’s inadvertent indiscretion may have confirmed the relationship between the president and Stormy Daniels.

The feeble defense that the White House built against an alleged affair between President Donald Trump and an adult movie star hit a snag after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accidentally spilled the beans on the POTUS.

Sanders, during the press briefing on Wednesday, acknowledged an arbitration proceeding that took place between Trump and Stormy Daniels.

Sanders didn’t realize that by acknowledging reports of a negotiation between the two parties, she essentially confirmed the existence of a relationship.

Trump’s spokeswoman was questioned whether the president approved “of the payment that was made in October 2016 by his longtime lawyer and adviser Michael Cohen,” to which Sanders replied, “This case has already been won in arbitration, and anything beyond that, I would refer you to the president’s outside counsel.”

On which the reporter further asked, “You said that there’s arbitration that’s already been won — by whom and when?”

“By the president’s personal attorneys, and for details on that I’d refer you to them,” Sanders said. “I can share that the arbitration was won in the president’s favor.”

Sanders' statements reflect muddled thinking. She has persistently denied any association between the two.

“Look, the president has addressed these directly and made very well clear that none of these allegations are true,” she said.

One doesn’t have to think much to connect the dots. If Trump hadn’t been involved with the star in the first place there wouldn’t have been a need for arbitration.

Sanders' statement came a day later the lawsuit was filed against Trump by Daniels, who claims he breached their agreement to keep their alleged affair secret. “On or about February 27, 2018, Mr. Trump’s attorney Mr. Cohen surreptitiously initiated a bogus arbitration proceeding against Ms. Clifford in Los Angeles. Remarkably, he did so without even providing Ms. Clifford with notice of the proceeding and basic due process,” the lawsuit says.

Daniels lawyer, Michael Avenatti, denied Sanders' claim that an arbitration had been won:

“Yeah, and he won the popular vote, too. President Trump hasn’t won anything relating to Ms. Clifford. First of all, it does not appear as if he was even a party to the arbitration Ms. Sanders is referring to. How can you win something you’re not even a part of? Secondly, claiming that Mr. Trump ‘won’ at arbitration when there has been no hearing, no notice to Ms. Clifford, no opportunity given to her to respond, and no decision on the merits, is completely bogus,” said Avenatti.

So far, Sanders has been rather coy whenever questioned about Trump’s alleged payment to Daniels but this time she might have given away some crucial information.

