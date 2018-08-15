Sarah Sanders Falsely Claims Trump Beat Obama On Black Employment

“I’m sorry for the mistake, but no apologies for the 700,000 jobs for African Americans created under President Trump,” said Sarah Sanders after she claimed Trump beat Obama on black employment.

Although White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said in the past she does not like it when people accuse her of lying, she keeps giving people all the more reasons to do so.

In her latest attempt to boast about the accomplishments of the current administration, Sanders falsely stated President Donald Trump created three times as many jobs for African Americans as his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, did during his entire time in the Oval Office.

“When President Obama left after eight years in office — eight years in office — he had only created 195,000 jobs for African-Americans,” Sanders told reporters during the press briefing. “President Trump in his first year and a half has already tripled what President Obama did in eight years.”

The claim isn’t true, as according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Obama had actually increased employment for African Americans by about 3 million jobs during his time in office from January 2009 to January 2017.

The press secretary made the claim while responding to questions about whether the commander-in-chief is racist and sexist, after he made distasteful remarks about former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman.

Manigault-Newman has previously alleged the president used the N-word before. Trump denied ever using the racist word, a claim Manigault-Newman also made in her new book.

Sanders took the White House podium to ward off allegations that audio evidence of the president uttering the N-word existed. Not only did she fail to defend the accusation, she went on to falsely assert about a surge in job opportunities for people of color under Trump.

“This president, since he took office, in the year and a half that he’s been here, has created 700,000 new jobs for African-Americans,” Sanders said. “That’s 700,000 African-Americans that are working now that weren’t working when this president took place.”

However, in a rare move, Sanders backtracked hours later in a tweet, in which she acknowledged her mistake.

“Correction from today’s briefing: Jobs numbers for Pres Trump and Pres Obama were correct, but the time frame for Pres Obama wasn’t,” she said on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the mistake, but no apologies for the 700,000 jobs for African Americans created under President Trump.”

Later, the White House Council of Economic Advisers took responsibility for conveying inaccurate stats to Sanders.

“If you start the clock on Election Day, Trump’s first 20 months slightly outperformed the beginning of Obama’s second term in African American employment growth,” said Ernie Tedeschi, who served as an economist in Obama’s Treasury Department.

“If you start the clock on Inauguration Day, Obama was slightly ahead. But the real bottom line is that the pace of jobs growth hasn’t changed dramatically between the two presidents,” he added.

