Sarah Sanders’ Defense Of Trump’s Lies Really Knows No Bounds

Rutaba Lodhi
“The president was stating facts… He was stating facts that were given during Dr. Ford’s testimony (last week to a Senate committee) and the Senate has to make a decision based on those facts.”

 

President Donald Trump’s vicious mockery of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony was probably the one thing that even his staunchest supporters would not defend.

Well, not if they’re White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump, recently at a Mississippi rally, belittled Ford’s testimony in which she accused SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were in high school.

As is the case with many survivors of sexual assault, Ford was unclear on some of the specifications of the alleged incident but her testimony did not lack substance.

According to Trump, the only thing Ford was certain about, during the testimony about the alleged assault, is that she had one beer. But that is untrue.

Ford knew the vicinity of the house where the assault took place, she knew in what time frame it took place, and she even offered to sketch out a floor map of the house where it took place.

 

The president overlooking all that detail to reiterate that she only remembered drinking one beer is a blatant lie, but not according to Sanders.

During a press briefing, when asked why the president felt compelled to target Ford’s testimony, the White House press secretary said Trump was merely “stating the facts.”

In reality, Trump’s highly orchestrated speech attacking Ford was anything but facts.

“The president was stating facts… He was stating facts that were given during Dr. Ford’s testimony (last week to a Senate committee) and the Senate has to make a decision based on those facts and whether or not they see Judge Kavanaugh to be qualified to hold the position on the Supreme Court,” she said in Trump’s defense.

For a woman in a powerful position and duty to pass on credible and truthful information to the American public, Sanders’ woeful defense of the POTUS was not met kindly on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

During the same press briefing, Sanders refused to comment on whether the White House was looking to limit the scope of the investigation into Kavanaugh.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the FBI has not been authorized by the White House to interview either Kavanaugh or Ford.

Sanders said the two had been questioned in the “most public way” and senators had ample time to ask them any questions they wanted, seemingly dodging the question of a limited scope.

 

However, the FBI’s supplementary background check into Kavanaugh is not criminal in nature; therefore, the White House can direct its path, since in this case they are the FBI’s client.

“Everything else the FBI does ... the client is the American people. In background investigations ... the client is the White House,” Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, told reporters. “There’s a flaw there because it’s essentially like hiring a private detective agency to follow your cheating spouse. You work for your client, you do what they want, and they shape the outcome.”

