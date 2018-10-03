Sarah Sanders’ Defense Of Trump’s Lies Really Knows No Bounds

“The president was stating facts… He was stating facts that were given during Dr. Ford’s testimony (last week to a Senate committee) and the Senate has to make a decision based on those facts.”

"The president was stating the facts," Sarah Sanders says of Pres. Trump mocking Dr. Ford, adding everything Kavanaugh has said has been picked apart, "yet if anybody says anything about the accusations that have been thrown against them, that's totally off-limits and outrageous" pic.twitter.com/jRAhDf4EmI — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2018

President Donald Trump’s vicious mockery of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony was probably the one thing that even his staunchest supporters would not defend.

Well, not if they’re White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump, recently at a Mississippi rally, belittled Ford’s testimony in which she accused SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were in high school.

As is the case with many survivors of sexual assault, Ford was unclear on some of the specifications of the alleged incident but her testimony did not lack substance.

According to Trump, the only thing Ford was certain about, during the testimony about the alleged assault, is that she had one beer. But that is untrue.

Ford knew the vicinity of the house where the assault took place, she knew in what time frame it took place, and she even offered to sketch out a floor map of the house where it took place.

Sarah Sanders says President Trump was "stating the facts" when he mocked Dr. Ford.



Watch the decisive fact-check of Trump’s mockery vs. Ford testimony: pic.twitter.com/140ggSw98w — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) October 4, 2018

The president overlooking all that detail to reiterate that she only remembered drinking one beer is a blatant lie, but not according to Sanders.

During a press briefing, when asked why the president felt compelled to target Ford’s testimony, the White House press secretary said Trump was merely “stating the facts.”

In reality, Trump’s highly orchestrated speech attacking Ford was anything but facts.

“The president was stating facts… He was stating facts that were given during Dr. Ford’s testimony (last week to a Senate committee) and the Senate has to make a decision based on those facts and whether or not they see Judge Kavanaugh to be qualified to hold the position on the Supreme Court,” she said in Trump’s defense.

For a woman in a powerful position and duty to pass on credible and truthful information to the American public, Sanders’ woeful defense of the POTUS was not met kindly on Twitter.

This week on Gaslighting! with Sarah Huckabee Sanders pic.twitter.com/L8xyJQS0jT — Resistbot (@resistbot) October 4, 2018

I keep imagining Sarah Sanders after the war, lined up with all the Vichy collaborators, while millions of citizens argue about who gets to shave her head. What she did today was evil. — Smitty (@SmittyWrite) October 4, 2018

Sarah Sanders defended Trump’s bullshit today without any sense of irony that it was #MeanGirlsDay... — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) October 4, 2018

Sarah Sanders has a disease... pic.twitter.com/Dh3H4XjwiH — Evelyn (@esfaith26) October 3, 2018

@PressSec @SarahHuckabee You are a fat cow. ???? You have a daughter, did you forget? What if she is sexually assaulted later in life. Are you gonna call her a liar, if she even decides to tell anyone? If I were her, I have have a hard ass time telling you now. What if you were pic.twitter.com/8V8gWvaEaV — RaymondJames (@WaydeNation) October 4, 2018

@PressSec @SarahHuckabee So you think the president mocking Dr Ford was “just stating the facts”? SHAME on you as a woman. — Ann Byer (@annbye) October 3, 2018

Sarah, he wasn't "stating the facts;" he was MOCKING THE FACTS!!

You're losing what short and frayed strings of relevance you may have had...you're now a silly joke in pearls. — Sarah?? (@Sarah_SKG_1983) October 3, 2018

During the same press briefing, Sanders refused to comment on whether the White House was looking to limit the scope of the investigation into Kavanaugh.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the FBI has not been authorized by the White House to interview either Kavanaugh or Ford.

Sanders said the two had been questioned in the “most public way” and senators had ample time to ask them any questions they wanted, seemingly dodging the question of a limited scope.

REPORTER: Bloomberg reports that the White House is limiting the FBI investigation into Kavanaugh. Is that true?



SANDERS: If senators had questions, they should've asked them during the hearing. pic.twitter.com/WlatCpHVX3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2018

However, the FBI’s supplementary background check into Kavanaugh is not criminal in nature; therefore, the White House can direct its path, since in this case they are the FBI’s client.

“Everything else the FBI does ... the client is the American people. In background investigations ... the client is the White House,” Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, told reporters. “There’s a flaw there because it’s essentially like hiring a private detective agency to follow your cheating spouse. You work for your client, you do what they want, and they shape the outcome.”

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst