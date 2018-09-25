© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sarah Sanders Has Apparently Forgotten All About Merrick Garland

by
Rutaba Lodhi
While demanding a fair vote for Kavanaugh, Sanders conveniently forgot how President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland was denied a hearing and a vote in 2016.

 

As SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh battles sexual assault allegations, President Donald Trump and the White House have spared no means to defend him.

From vouching for his character to attacking the accusers, the Trump administration and most Republicans have put in all their efforts to get Kavanaugh to a Senate vote, where the Republicans hold a 51-49 majority so a vote essentially means confirmation.

In similar fashion, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders appeared on “Fox & Friends” to lament the treatment of Trump’s SCOTUS nominee. She said Kavanaugh should get a vote because that is what has historically happened.

“The president wants this process to come to a vote because that’s what’s supposed to happen,” she said. “In every single one of these instances where someone is nominated, they go before, they have a hearing and then the senators vote on it.”

What appears to be at odd is Republicans’ own history when it comes to a SCOTUS nominee vote.

While demanding a fair vote for Kavanaugh, Sanders conveniently forgot how President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland was denied a hearing and a vote in 2016.

The argument?

Since Obama was going to leave office, Republican leaders insisted the incoming president should have the right to decide who is going to fill in the Supreme Court seat. They argued that historically there has not been a vote on the SCOTUS nominee during the year of the presidential elections.

The argument did not make any sense to deny Garland a hearing and a vote since any senator who thought the vote broke tradition could have just as easily voted “no.”

Moreover, Democrats and Kavanaugh’s accusers are not asking for a “no vote,” they are just demanding a thorough investigation into the allegations and then decide if Kavanaugh is actually the right candidate to fill in the SCOTUS vacancy, which has already cast serious doubts over the future of women and abortion rights in the U.S.

Sanders’ comment reiterated that “history” only matters to Republicans when it is benefitting them. Since the press secretary seemed blissfully unaware of the Garland case, Twitter users were more than happy to jog her memory.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
So Far, GOP’s Response To Kavanaugh Allegations Has Been Appalling

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tags:
barack obama brett kavanaugh christine blasey ford deborah ramirez donald trump me too merrick garland sarah sanders scotus sexual assault sexual misconduct supreme court nominee trump administration
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.