Sarah Sanders Has Apparently Forgotten All About Merrick Garland

.@PressSec: “The president wants this process to come to a vote because that’s what’s supposed to happen in every single one of these instances where someone is nominated, they go before, they have a hearing, and then the senators vote on it.” @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/w5vXOWdzqQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 25, 2018

As SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh battles sexual assault allegations, President Donald Trump and the White House have spared no means to defend him.

From vouching for his character to attacking the accusers, the Trump administration and most Republicans have put in all their efforts to get Kavanaugh to a Senate vote, where the Republicans hold a 51-49 majority so a vote essentially means confirmation.

In similar fashion, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders appeared on “Fox & Friends” to lament the treatment of Trump’s SCOTUS nominee. She said Kavanaugh should get a vote because that is what has historically happened.

“The president wants this process to come to a vote because that’s what’s supposed to happen,” she said. “In every single one of these instances where someone is nominated, they go before, they have a hearing and then the senators vote on it.”

What appears to be at odd is Republicans’ own history when it comes to a SCOTUS nominee vote.

While demanding a fair vote for Kavanaugh, Sanders conveniently forgot how President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland was denied a hearing and a vote in 2016.

The argument?

Since Obama was going to leave office, Republican leaders insisted the incoming president should have the right to decide who is going to fill in the Supreme Court seat. They argued that historically there has not been a vote on the SCOTUS nominee during the year of the presidential elections.

The argument did not make any sense to deny Garland a hearing and a vote since any senator who thought the vote broke tradition could have just as easily voted “no.”

Moreover, Democrats and Kavanaugh’s accusers are not asking for a “no vote,” they are just demanding a thorough investigation into the allegations and then decide if Kavanaugh is actually the right candidate to fill in the SCOTUS vacancy, which has already cast serious doubts over the future of women and abortion rights in the U.S.

Sanders’ comment reiterated that “history” only matters to Republicans when it is benefitting them. Since the press secretary seemed blissfully unaware of the Garland case, Twitter users were more than happy to jog her memory.

Every single instance?!? I guess mental midget Sarah is too effing stupid to remember Merrick Garland and how the @GOP treated him?!? And Fox doesn’t have enough journalistic integrity to ask about it?!? Shameful #trumpsuckers!! pic.twitter.com/JfQjz8A5yt — Fed up in ND (@kkiser9999) September 25, 2018

Except when Obama was President and Scalia died, and Radical Republicans blocked Obama choice for the Supreme Court by not advising and consenting as the Constitution states the Senate is supposed to do. — Jay Pealer (@JayPealer) September 25, 2018

Hmmm...

I don’t recall @SenateGOP holding a confirmation hearing for Judge Garland — Kim Budanit (@kimbudant) September 25, 2018

Did @PressSec manage to keep a straight face while saying it?



Tell us the truth, Fox, were Republicans behind the scenes backslapping and wiping their eyes, overcome with muffled snickers watching her deliver those lines?#MerrickGarland — Honeybee Jubilee (@HoneybeeJubilee) September 25, 2018

So is the Merrick Garland vote scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday. — Brian Courtney (@bigblue054) September 25, 2018

That is what’s “supposed” to happen. pic.twitter.com/VN0lb6OEsO — Crooked Stable Genius (@ButtersV2) September 26, 2018

Let me get this straight: you, a Republican, are claiming that a vote is “what’s supposed to happen in every single of these instances where someone is nominated”? pic.twitter.com/FhsefL33yP — The Booze Cube (??????) (@TheBoozeCube) September 26, 2018

Ummm ... sorta walked into that one. The Senate certainly had the right to not confirm Garland (for any reason including purely political ones) but not giving him a hearing was yet another break with tradition and not a good one. — Stevan Porter (@Porter4Us) September 25, 2018

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque