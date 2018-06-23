Red Hen Restaurant Owner, Diners Vote To Kick Out Sarah Sanders

“I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation,” said the owner before kicking Sanders out.

For the third time in a week, an official of the Trump administration got their dinner plans interrupted.

The latest in line to get booted out of a restaurant was White House press secretary Sarah Sanders who along with her family tried to dine at an eatery in Virginia.

The owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington reportedly believed Sanders works for an "inhumane and unethical" administration and as a protest against it, she asked the secretary to leave.

“I’m not a huge fan of confrontation,” said owner Stephanie Wilkinson. “I have a business, and I want the business to thrive. This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”

Wilkinson told The Washington Post in an interview that she "would have done the same thing again."

In fact, she recounted the decision to send Sanders away was not entirely of hers —she took votes from the employee and turned out none of them wanted to serve President Donald Trump’s official.

“Tell me what you want me to do. I can ask her to leave,” she told her employees. “They said yes.”

With the staff and the owner on the same page, the only thing which was left to be done was to break it to Sanders that she should call it a night.

“I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation,” said Wilkinson to the secretary before asking her to leave.

“We just felt there are moments in time when people need to live their convictions,” the owner explained. “This appeared to be one.”

Predictably, Trump’s spokeswoman didn’t let the matter go and took to Twitter to report the incident.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

Sanders' father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, lashed out at the restaurant and called the episode “bigotry” on Twitter.

"On the menu at Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington VA. Or you can ask for the 'Hate Plate'. And appetizers are 'small plates for small minds,'" he posted.

The recent instances of ill-concealed public revulsion for Trump and his aides are an indication of the widespread rejection of the administration’s notorious “zero tolerance” policy which has callously ripped families at the border apart.

In the beginning of the last week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen, was “shamed” out of a Mexican restaurant by a group of demonstrators who chanted "if kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace" as Nielsen attempted to dine with a male companion.

