Last night the President put our adversaries on notice: when he draws a red line he enforces it. (Inside the Situation Room as President is briefed on Syria - Official WH photos by Shealah Craighead) pic.twitter.com/GzOSejdqQh — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) April 15, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is usually quite quick to cover up the mess made by the Trump administration, tangled herself in a controversy after she tweeted a misleading picture from inside the White House Situation Room.

Sanders tweeted a picture of President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials being briefed on Syria, with a caption that made it appear the moment played out as bombs ordered by Trump fell on Syria.

“Last night the President put our adversaries on notice: when he draws a red line he enforces it. (Inside the Situation Room as President is briefed on Syria…),” she tweeted with a picture.

As soon as she tweeted the picture, people on social media pointed out the picture was misleading because Pence was not even in the United States at the time when the airstrikes were carried out.

He was in Lima, Peru, attending the Summit of the Americas, when the picture was supposedly taken.

Twitter users were shocked at the press secretary’s misleading information.

“That is an incredible photo Sarah given that Pence was in Peru,” said Molly Knight on Twitter.

Walter Shaub, former head of the Office of Government Ethics, tweeted, “Fascinating tweet in which Sarah Sanders reveals that Mike Pence was simultaneously in Peru and Washington. If this new capability doesn’t scare our enemies, nothing will.”

“Do you have permanent security clearance yet? What were the requirements for advising the president on bombing another country? May I come to the next one you won’t even notice I’m there (as you didn’t notice when/where Pence was,)” said another user.

Despite the backlash, Sanders maintained her stance in another tweet.

“As I said, the President put our adversaries on notice that he enforces red lines with the strike on Syria Friday night. The photo was taken Thursday in the Situation Room during Syria briefing,” she said in the tweet.

There's nothing she can't spin, even her own falsehoods.

