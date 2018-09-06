Sarah Sanders Publishes NYT Opinion Desk’s Number In A Petty Stunt

“Isn’t that ironic? Wasn’t she just complaining and pretending her feelings were hurt when she was ‘harassed’ at a restaurant? She thought that was so ugly now she is doing the same.”

For those of you asking for the identity of the anonymous coward: pic.twitter.com/RpWYPHa6To — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 6, 2018

President Donald Trump’s administration has gone into a complete meltdown after a bombshell New York Times anonymous op-ed, which was supposedly written by a senior Trump official, irate with the POTUS’ performance.

In fact, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was so infuriated trying to defend the president when asked of the turmoil in the White House as portrayed in the op-ed, she posted the New York Times’ opinion desk’s number, probably hoping people would heckle the media organization.

Is Sanders thought the stunt, of basically asking people to harass a news organization, would take some attention off her trying to spin stories in the president’s favor, she was sadly mistaken.

The move massively backfired after the Times apparently got a massive number of calls — in support.

The news outlet’s national security editor Amy Fiscus tweeted they had received a flurry of phone calls of people commending the op-ed and the NYT’s coverage of the White House, amid regular attacks from the president, who often refers to the organization as “the failing NYT.”

After @PressSec directed people to call the @nytimes and ask the opinion section to out the Op-Ed writer, many have called instead to voice their support for the Op-Ed and the NYT news coverage of the Trump administration. “Print the news, honey!” one told @Emily_Baum — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) September 6, 2018

The New York Times’ reporter Kenneth Vogel shared a recorded message from a fan.

Not sure this is what @PressSec had in mind when she urged people to call The New York Times general switchboard to demand the identity of the writer of the anonymous op-ed. pic.twitter.com/B2ZMEFya6t — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 6, 2018

Political correspondent Elizabeth Dias tweeted she received similar messages of appreciation from fans.

I got a similar call amid all the calls demanding an answer: "Well, Sarah Sanders left your number so we could complain, but I support the New York Times. I'm from Nebraska. Go, New York Times!" https://t.co/kXd2Mf9PfE — Elizabeth Dias (@elizabethjdias) September 6, 2018

Apart from her plan massively backfiring, Sanders was widely panned for her petty response after refusing to answer questions from the press — which is what a press secretary’s job is.

This is your govt account...you do know that you're not supposed to do this on your govt account right sweetie? I know, rules are hard to follow. — Katherine K Hrithik Roshan Fan #vetsresist (@KatherineK221) September 6, 2018

Isn’t that ironic? Wasn’t she just complaining and pretending her feelings were hurt when she was “harassed” at a restaurant? She thought that was so ugly now she is doing the same. Mmm sounds like “do as I say, not as I do” syndrome to me. — Just Me ?????? (@happylife0911) September 6, 2018

This maybe the most Trumpian moment of the Trumpian White House ever — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 6, 2018

The New York Times is not failing and quite frankly, they have a lot more credibility than you and the administration you lie for. — Mary Etta (@bhobunny) September 7, 2018

We need Sarah fired and removed from this administration. Unethical! — Danimal (@Danimalhouse41) September 7, 2018

This is a deliberate attack on the Free Press, encouraging acts of intimidation and even violence against journalists, simply because the journalists at the @nytimes, which is actually enjoying an increase in subscriptions, are simply doing their jobs. You are a disgrace. — Independent Patriot (@TylerBlackwell4) September 7, 2018

Honey, you stand for ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. — JFlo???????????? (@mambocat1) September 7, 2018

It seems as though all the presidency has done thus far is entice and promote hatred across our nation. Prime example here. Good job guys! Keep up the good work ?? — Thomas Purviance (@whosaidthatnow) September 7, 2018

