Saudi Arabia Arrests At Least 241 People For Attending Mixed Wedding

Despite recent progressive reforms, Saudi Arabia maintains its stringent rules pertaining to gender-mixing in public.

Saudi authorities reportedly arrested hundreds of expats in the city of Mecca on March 24.

Their crime?

Attending a wedding celebration without gender segregation.

At least 281 people, identified only as "African expats" in local news reports, attending the event were taken into custody when the police, acting on an anonymous tip, raided the venue.

The police searched the area and found no substances that are illegal in the ultraconservative Gulf kingdom, such as alcohol. Still, the people were arrested and will now face legal action - just because the ceremony was attended by both men and women.

Over the past couple of years, Saudi Arabia has gone through historic cultural reforms. For example, the government has allowed more women to join the workforce and to drive cars. In addition, authorities have after decades allowed the re-opening of movie theatres, arranged comic-cons, concerts etc.

However, restrictions pertaining to gender segregation in public remain as strict as ever. The country prohibits men and women, unrelated by blood or marriage, from socializing with each other, be it a private or a public setting. Any kind of violation can lead to a brush with the law, like we saw in the case of the gender-mixed wedding in Mecca.

Saudi Arabia even has a separate police squad to make sure men and women behave in accordance with the religious law. It's called the “morality police” or Mutaween or Hai'a.

Last December, authorities in the Jazan Governorate ordered the closure of a resort that hosted a licensed concert, which was attended by both men and women.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Hassan Ali / Reuters