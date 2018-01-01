Saudi Arabia Bans Massage Services But There Is One Exception

The commission’s director general of licensing said the decision was made to ensure fair competition between tourist facilities was based on tourism regulations.

Saudi Arabia announced it has banned massage services that are being offered in hotels, furnished apartments and other tourist accommodations.

However, four and five-star hotels are still permitted to provide such services.

Saudi Arabia's Commission for Tourism and National Heritage spokesman Majed Alshadeed, “The commission has issued a circular for the operators of tourist accommodation facilities to ban massage services in such facilities, with the exception of five-star or four-star hotels and their spas, according to specific requirements and clear criteria in the fields of safety and discipline.”

The spokesman further added that places where massage services are allowed must obtain government-issued statuary licenses.

The commission’s director general of licensing, Omar bin Abdul Aziz Al-Mubarak, said the decision was made to ensure fair competition between tourist facilities was based on tourism regulations.

Moreover, facilities that fail to abide by the latest ban and if any violations are reported to the commission will face penalties.

Ever since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) became the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, the kingdom has been on the road to revolution — or so they say.

In a recent incident, Saudi sport authorities shut down a female fitness center in Riyadh over a “vulgar” promotional video. Reportedly, the video showed a woman in a “figure-hugging attire.” Authorities have been asked to investigate the makers of the video and prosecute them.

The kingdom has the world’s strictest social laws, which require women to cover their head and wear long, loose fitted robes in public.

Saudi Arabia recently opened cinemas again after decades and the kingdom just hosted its very first fashion show. However, news of prosecution of people over mere things raises questions.

