Saudi Arabia Ironically Chooses 'Black Panther' To End Its Cinema Ban

The movie to end Saudi Arabia’s decades-long ban on cinemas is about a young royal who seeks to bring about reforms in his kingdom, where women play an important role in all walks of life.

Cinemas are set to re-open on April 18 in the capital after nearly 35 years in what is being described a historic step in the recent history of the country.

And the first movie Saudi cinemagoers will be treated to is going to be "Black Panther," Marvel's first black superhero movie, which has become one of the top ten of the highest-grossing movies of all time following its release in January.

But it's quite interesting — and ironic — that Saudi Arabia would choose "Black Panther" to be the first movie to end its ban on cinemas, which is part of the country's broader plan to step towards modernization.

Here's why: Firstly, the movie is about a young royal, T'Challa, who wants to bring about more progressive reforms in his kingdom, Wakanda.

Saudi Arabia, too, has recently come under the de-facto leadership of a young royal, 33-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka MBS, who is, rather aggressively, trying to bring about historic reforms in his ultraconservative kingdom.

However, while T'Challa wanted technological reforms while utilizing the country's main natural resource called "vibranium," MBS' more inclined towards bringing social reforms to wean his country off the country's main natural resource; oil. [In addition, unlike T'Challa, who practiced what he preached, MBS has a tendency to engage in opulence while austerity at home. And he is not ashamed to admit it.]

Also, one of the best things about "Black Panther" is its strong representation of women in all walks of life.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hands, is notorious for treating its women as second-class citizens, who still need the permission of their male guardians to go out of the country, could not even obtain a driving license up until September 2017 and were not allowed to join the military up until February.

Rebecca Keegan, Vanity Fair's Hollywood correspondent, aptly tweeted:

Black Panther is going to open in theaters in Saudi Arabia, a country where women were not allowed to drive until 2017. pic.twitter.com/F0rfYV8Uc5 — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) April 5, 2018

Fortunately, as was the case with sports stadiums up until January, Saudi Arabia will allow women in its movie theatres. In fact, unlike recent concerts, cinemas in Saudi Arabia will not be segregated by gender.

Saudi Arabia plans to open around "350 cinemas with over 2,500 screens by 2030," according to Reuters which could rake in nearly $1 billion in annual ticket sales.

“The restoration of cinemas will ... help boost the local economy by increasing household spending on entertainment while supporting job creation in the Kingdom,” said Saudi Culture and Information Minister Awwad Alawwad.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters